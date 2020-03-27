Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming Years to 2025

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment includes monitoring products and software. It is used for safe, reliable, fast, and efficient monitoring and control of oil and gas pipeline operations. The hardware components include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on oil and gas pipelines. The software systems include distributed control system (DCS) or programmable logic control (PLC)/supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The need for connecting new exploration sites to refineries and demand centers will continue to increase due to the rising demand for oil and gas. The pipeline network includes cross-country as well as cross-border pipelines.

The Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Badger Meter

Bentek Systems

Diehl Metering

Endress+Hauser Management

General Electric

HollySys Automation Technologies

Inductive Automation

KROHNE

Landis+Gyr

National Instruments

Outlaw Automation

Pepperl+Fuchs

PetroCloud

PSI GROUP

Pure Technologies

Quorum Business Solutions

Ramboll

Rockwell Automation

WIKA Instrument

Yokogawa Electric

ICONICS

Technical Toolboxes

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Vibration Monitoring

Thermal Monitoring

Lubrication Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring

Noise Monitoring

Motor Current Monitoring

GPS Tracking

Alarm Monitoring

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Software systems

Hardware components

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Other Regions

