Global Packaging Materials Market | Worldwide Major Vendors, Recent Trends and Forecast till 2025

This report is a result of perfect combination of primary and secondary research and expert panel reviews. Besides unbiased and detailed reviews of the global Packaging Materials market across different regions using face-to-face interviews, primary research is said to involve email interactions and telephonic interviews. With a view to validate current analysis and data and receive latest market insights, authors of the report are said to have conducted several primary interviews with industry participants and experts. Secondary sources of information include SEC filings and investor presentations, financial reports, broker reports, company websites, and annual reports.

This report researches the worldwide Packaging Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Packaging Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

High growth in the global food & beverage industry will propel packaging materials demand during the forecast years. These products are extensively used in the packaging of raw & processed food items. They are also increasingly used in packaging bulk food products such as grains, cereals, etc. Rising consumption of frozen meat products, canned sea-foods, and ready-to-eat meals across the globe will augment the packing materials market growth. High consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will also be a major growth enabler for the market.

Rising demand for personal care products will also have a positive impact on the packing materials market growth. Rising income levels of consumers in emerging economies and willingness to spend on personal grooming will increase beauty and skin care products demand in coming years. The global personal care products industry will surpass USD 600 billion by 2024 and will drive demand for packing materials during the forecast period.

Global Packaging Materials market size will increase to 1177700 Million US$ by 2025, from 931100 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaging Materials.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Packaging Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

International Paper

Mondi

Owens-Illinois

Reynolds Group

Sealed Air

Stora Enso

WestRock

Bemis

COVERIS

Berry Plastics

DS Smith

Graphic Packaging

Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Paper & Cardboard

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Flexible Plastic

Glass

Wood

Textile

Others

Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Household Products

Chemicals

Others

Packaging Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Packaging Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Packaging Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

