In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-power-inductors-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



A power inductor is a solid state electronic component that receives and stores electrical energy utilizing a magnetic field. This field is typically created with tightly coiled conductive wire such as copper.

TDK, Murata, Vishay captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Inductors market in 2018. TDK dominated with 15.06% revenue share, followed by Murata with 12.29% revenue share and Vishay with 7.12% revenue share.

On the basis of region, at present, in the industrial developed countries the Power Inductors industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and USA. Asia-Pacific is the largest market segment of Power Inductors, with a revenue market share nearly 78.26% in 2018, followed by Americas with a consumption market share nearly 11.60% in 2018.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Power Inductors. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Power Inductors market will still be a market of fierce competition.

The Power Inductors market was valued at 870 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1030 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Inductors.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Power Inductors, presents the global Power Inductors market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Power Inductors capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Power Inductors by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

TDK

Murata

Vishay

Taiyo Yuden

Sagami Elec

Sumida

Chilisin

Mitsumi Electric

Shenzhen Microgate Technology

Delta Electronics

Sunlord Electronics

Panasonic

AVX (Kyocera)

API Delevan

Würth Elektronik

Littelfuse

Pulse Electronics

Coilcraft, Inc

Ice Components

Bel Fuse

Fenghua Advanced

Zhenhua Fu Electronics

Laird Technologies

Market Segment by Product Type

SMD Power Inductors

Plug-in Power Inductors

Market Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Office

Automotive

Industry

Telecom/datacomm

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Power Inductors status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Power Inductors manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Inductors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-power-inductors-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com