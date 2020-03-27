Global Prebiotics Market Exploring Future Growth and Trends by 2017-2022

The Prebiotics market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Prebiotics market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Prebiotics, with sales, revenue and global market share of Prebiotics are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Prebiotics market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Prebiotics industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The report sheds light on the Prebiotics market competitive situation. The Prebiotics market breakdown data are shown at the regional level and Sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, gross margin, production, capacity, Growth and market share of Prebiotics for key countries in the world. Prebiotics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue. The study also provides Prebiotics market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Scope of Prebiotics Market

The global market for prebiotics reached $3.2 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly $6.0 billion in 2022 from $3.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% for 2017-2022.

Food and beverages industry is expected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2017 through 2022.

Dietary supplements industry is expected to grow from $966 million in 2017 to $1.7 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 through 2022.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1

Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

Reasons for Doing This Study ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

Research Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

Intended Audience ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 3

Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3

Geographic Breakdown ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3

Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9

Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………… 11

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background …………………………………………. 15

Market Definition ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 15

Evolution of Prebiotics ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 16

Raw Material Analysis of the Prebiotics Market …………………………………………………………………………….. 16

Fructo-Oligosaccharides ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 16

Galacto-Oligosaccharides ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17

Xylo-Oligosaccharide ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 17

Resistant Starch Prebiotics ………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 17

Others …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 18

Manufacturing Process ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 18

Value Chain Analysis ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 18

Product Life Cycle Analysis ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 19

Future Outlook and Expectations ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 21

Five Force Analysis …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 23

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Type ………………………………………………………. 27

Introduction ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 27

Market Dynamics ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 27

Drivers ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 27

Restraints ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 29

Opportunity …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 30

Oligosaccharides ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 30

Inulin ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 34

Polydextrose …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 37

Other Types of Prebiotics ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 40

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application ……………………………………………. 45

Introduction ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 45

Market Dynamics ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 45

Drivers ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 45

Restraints ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 47

Gut Health ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 48

Cardiovascular Health ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 51

Bone Health ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 55

Immunity ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 58

Weight Management …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 61

