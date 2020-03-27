Global Protective Coatings Market Future Outlook of Key Statistics on Industry Dynamics 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Protective Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for protective coatings at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global protective coatings market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for protective coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the protective coatings market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global protective coatings market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the protective coatings market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global protective coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, product formulation, and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for protective coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also covers demand for individual resin type, product formulations, and end-use industry in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global protective coatings market. Key players in the protective coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Arkema Group, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, Hempel A/S, Sika AG, etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the Global Protective Coatings market as follows:

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyesters

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Product Formulation

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder-borne

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By End-use Industry

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

