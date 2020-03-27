Global TV White Space Spectrum Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

TV White Spaces (TVWS) are vacant portions of UHF spectrum resulting from legacy TV channel plans. Throughout the world there exist large areas where channels are effectively unused. With the transition from analog to digital TV, an increased number of white spaces now exist in the TV bands.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the TV White Space Spectrum industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America.

Rural Internet access held the largest share of the TVWS spectrum market in 2017. This market growth is driven by the increasing trials and deployments of white space devices worldwide to provide low-cost broadband services to rural areas.

The TVWS spectrum market, based on device, has been segmented into fixed and portable white space devices. The market for portable white space devices is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The TV White Space Spectrum market was valued at 27 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 880 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 64.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for TV White Space Spectrum.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of TV White Space Spectrum, presents the global TV White Space Spectrum market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the TV White Space Spectrum capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of TV White Space Spectrum by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc

Redline

KTS Wireless

Adaptrum

6Harmonics

Shared Spectrum Company

Metric Systems Corporation

Aviacomm

Meld Technology Inc

Market Segment by Product Type

Fixed

Portable

Market Segment by Application

Rural Internet Access

Urban Connectivity

Emergency and Public Safety

Smart Grid Networks

Transportation and Logistics

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global TV White Space Spectrum status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key TV White Space Spectrum manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TV White Space Spectrum are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

