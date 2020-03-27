Global Wire Marking Labels Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
Wire Marking Labels are a form of wire markers that provide an easy method of identifying various wires and cables. It is critical for locating, upgrading, and repairing electrical, datacom and telecommunication systems. Cable and wire labeling is an upfront cost that saves money and time when changes or repairs need to occur to the systems you work on. They will allow you to quickly ID voice and data lines during troubleshooting or repair. Wire and cable ID labels are available in a range of materials suitable for many different environments or applications.
The global average price of Wire Marking Labels is stable with slight decrease trend from 2011 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be still in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
Types of Wire Marking Labels include Write-on, Printable wire labels and Pre-printed wire labels, and the proportion of Pre-Printed Wire Labels in 2015 is about 38.88%, and the proportion is in slight increase trend from 2016 to 2021. Wire Marking Labels is widely used in electrical, datacom and telecommunication systems, industrial wire marking system and many other areas. The most proportion of Wire Marking Labels is electrical, datacom and telecommunication systems, with 56.36% market share in 2015.
China is the largest supplier of Wire Marking Labels, with production market share nearly 27.08% in 2015. United States is the second largest supplier of Wire Marking Labels, enjoying production market share nearly 20.95% in 2015.
The global Wire Marking Labels market was 860 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Wire Marking Labels market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wire Marking Labels in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
3M
Brady
Lem
Lapp
TE Connectivity
PHOENIX CONTACT
Ziptape
Panduit
HellermannTyton
Brother
Silverfox
Seton
Gardner Bender
Dymo
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Write-On Wire Labels
Print-On Wire Labels
Pre-Printed Wire Labels
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Electrical, Datacom and Telecommunication Systems
Industrial Wire Marking System
Other Applications
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wire Marking Labels market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wire Marking Labels market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wire Marking Labels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wire Marking Labels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Wire Marking Labels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wire Marking Labels are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wire Marking Labels market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
