Growth Drivers for the Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market (Technology: Retractors, Buckles, and Anchors; Seat: Rear and Front Seat; Vehicle: Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is projected to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 5% during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market: Overview

According to the report, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the automotive seat belt pretensioner market in the region expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% between 2019 and 2027.

An automotive seat belt pretensioner retracts the seat belt to remove excess slack, almost instantly, upon sensing that the vehicle has crashed, typically by firing a pyrotechnic device. There are various types of automotive seat belt pretensioners, which are mostly installed in combination with other components of the seat belt system, such as retractors, buckles, and anchors.

In most cases, pyrotechnic pretensioners are used, which explode on sensing a sudden force, and retract the webbing of the seat belt to hold the occupant firmly on the seat. Other types of automotive seat belt pretensioners are motorized and mechanical pretensioners.

Request a Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63417

Motorized pretensioners are used in active seat belt systems, and can be used multiple times, whereas pyrotechnic pretensioners require replacement once the pretensioner is activated. The mechanical pretensioner is an obsolete technology, and is used very rarely in modern vehicles.

Growth of the Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market

Road traffic injury is presently one among the leading causes of the death of children and young adults (aged 5 to 29 years), signaling the need for a shift in current road safety standards. Motor vehicle crashes currently represent the eighth-leading cause of deaths, globally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths from road traffic crashes have increased to 1.35 million a year, which is nearly 3,700 people dying on the world’s roads every day.

A majority of drivers and passengers who lose their lives in motor vehicle crashes do not use the seat belt. The belt reduces the impact in case of a frontal collision, and helps avert fatal injuries. Hence, mandates by governments on the seat belt system are likely to create a positive impact on the automotive seat belt pretensioner market during the forecast period.

In terms of technology, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has been divided into retractors, buckles, and anchors. The retractors segment is likely to be a major market shareholder in the automotive seat belt pretensioner market, as most manufacturers prefer installing the pretensioner along with the retractor unit, since a combination of the retractor and pretensioner possesses a higher retraction force to hold the occupant firmly on the seat.