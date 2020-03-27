Hydrogels Market – Global Industry Analysis 2022: Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment

The global market for hydrogels totaled $15.6 billion in 2016. The market should total $16.5 billion in 2017 and $22.3 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

41 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global market for hydrogels and their applications.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Analyses of the market by origins, compositions, forms, and region of raw materials.

A detailed analysis of various types of hydrogels classified on different bases.

Detailed patent analysis to understand the key growth areas and the market players.

Discussion of suppliers of hydrogels and analysis on the basis of market shares, product types, and regions.

Report Scope

Hydrogels are water insoluble, cross-linked, three-dimensional networks of polymer chains plus water that fills the voids between polymer chains. Cross-linking facilitates insolubility in water and provides required mechanical strength and physical integrity. Hydrogel is mostly water (the mass fraction of water is much greater than that of polymer). The ability of a hydrogel to hold a significant amount of water infers that the polymer chains must have at least moderate hydrophilic character. The study does not include other types of gels such as oil-based gels, or dry gels such as foams and aerogels.

This study includes forecasted trends and demand though 2022. Important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed. The study encompasses a detailed analysis of various types of hydrogels classified on different bases. Types of hydrogel have been classified on the basis of raw material origin, composition (key polymer chemistry) and form. Each type has been further studied and their use in various applications is presented.

The report segments hydrogel types and its applications as follows:

Raw material origin.

Synthetic.

Natural.

Hybrid.

Composition.

Polyacrylate.

Silicone-modified hydrogels.

Polyacrylamide copolymers.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG).

Agar.

Gelatin.

Others (e.g., polyvinyl alcohol, polypropylene glycol, glycerides and polysaccharides).

Form.

Semicrystalline buttons.

Amorphous hydrogels.

Films and matrices.

Hydrogel sheets.

Hydrogel market by application.

Contact lenses.

Hygiene products and cosmetics.

Wound care and diagnostics.

Drug delivery.

Tissue engineering.

Agriculture and food.

Forensics and research.

The study provides demand in 2016 and a forecast through 2022 for each type of hydrogel based on various classifications and their applications. Market estimations for each type of hydrogel and application are provided for global as well as five key geographic regions—North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Suppliers of hydrogels are discussed and analyzed based on market share, product types and geography (where data is available). A detailed patent analysis has been included to understand the key growth areas and the actively innovative companies.

