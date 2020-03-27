Industrial Pressure Switches Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2025

Industrial pressure switches, particularly the electronic pressure switches segment is witnessing major growth trends in the Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America regions. Industrial pressure switches are soon becoming a necessity and irreplaceable components in various industries. It is expected that the Industrial Pressure Switches market will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

In industry applications, pressure switches or industrial pressure switches are used as switches that close the electrical contact when the fluid pressure reaches a certain set limit. Industrial pressure switches are used in a variety of applications to make contact either in the scenario of pressure rise or in the scenario of pressure fall. Industrial pressure switches are widely used to automatically control and supervise systems that utilize pressurized fluids. Industrial pressure switches to detect mechanical force are also manufactured in the industry. For example, in many commercial buildings, pressure sensitive mats, which are a type of pressure sensitive switches, are used to open doors automatically.

Market Dynamics:

Industrial pressure switches provide continuous data regarding the pressure levels of fluids inside machines and equipment. Industrial pressure switches have become highly essential in the industries. Reason behind the fact that industrial pressure switches are gaining a lot of importance is that many accidents keep on happening due to uncontrollable pressures that ultimately lead to blowouts. Governments of various countries have made regulations regarding workplace safety that are forcing the industrialists to install safety devices such as industrial pressure switches. Industrial pressure switches control and monitor pressure levels in work areas. Plants need to be certified by the regulatory bodies before starting operation.

These safety standards vary with countries and regulatory bodies. Some of the regulatory bodies include International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Occupational safety and health administration (OSHA), International Electro-Technical Commission (IETC), Canadian Standards Association (CSA) and China Compulsory Certification (CCC). These factors are estimated to be responsible for the growth of Industrial Pressure Switches market in the forecast period. Safety levels provided by the industrial pressure switches is increasing their demand in the market.

The growing concern and awareness regarding health and safety issues is a great opportunity for the growth of Industrial Pressure Switches market.

In bag filters or dust control systems, industrial pressure switches raise an alarm when the air pressure in the header of the system is lesser than the set limit. In dust control systems, industrial pressure switches are placed inside the header. Generally, a differential pressure switch is also installed to sense increased pressure drop and is placed across the filter element. This indicates the necessity of replacing the filter or cleaning it. Pressure sensitive mats are a form of industrial pressure switches that are being increasingly used to provide a contact signal whenever force is applied within the perimeter of the mat. Pressure sensitive mats are generally used with the electrically operated doors.

Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the Industrial Pressure Switches market are; Wako Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, United Electric Controls, Danfoss, Taihei Boeki, Honeywell Sensing, SUCO Robert Scheuffele, Parker Hannifin, SMC Corporation, Setra Systems, BD|SENSORS, OMEGA Engineering, Barksdale Control Products, LEEG Instruments, Baumer Group, Huba Control, BCM Sensor, and Fujikura.

SUCO Robert Scheuffele GmbH & Co. KG has developed industrial pressure switches with innovative features. SUCO makes use of SOS technology and ceramic measuring cell or the thick film technology for the production of industrial pressure switches. Due to these technologies, the industrial pressure switches developed have higher precision levels and longer service lives. The hysteresis in these industrial pressure switches is virtually independent of the switching point and it can be set over a wide range. Industrial pressure switches developed by SUCO can also be equipped with menu control, optical displays and other high-quality accessories.

Overall it can be said that in the forecast period from 2017 to 2027, the Industrial Pressure Switches market is likely to show progressive growth trends. Owing to the safety concerns of industrialists, the demand for industrial pressure switches is likely to go up.