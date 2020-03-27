Iris Scissors Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2025

Iris scissors are a small pair of scissors with short blades designed for use in surgical procedures, specifically, for ophthalmic operations such as iridectomy on the eyeball. Iris scissors are designed in different sizes and packages (single and double).These scissors are small and extremely sharp with fine tips.

Iris scissors are curved shaped and straight shaped, and the use of differently shaped iris scissors depends on the type of surgery and application. The sharp and fine iris scissors are used for fine tissues dissection and removal of fine suture. Iris scissors were originally designed for ophthalmic application, but now these devices have become multipurpose instruments and used for a vast array of applications in different medical fields such as dermatology, gynecology, and others. In addition, iris scissors are used for the production of fabric-related goods in the crafting market and available as both closed and open shank versions.

The global iris scissors market is driven by increasing number of procedures for ophthalmic surgeries. In several ophthalmic conditions, the adoption rate of surgical procedures has increased in recent years. Iris scissors play an important role in most of the minor and major ophthalmic surgical procedures. Favorable reimbursement policies for ophthalmic surgeries and surge in the number of ophthalmic surgical procedures are anticipated to propel the growth of the global market. The ease in handling and better performance have expanded the usage of iris scissors in different medical fields such as gynecology and general surgeries. However, the rise in use of laser surgeries for ophthalmic surgeries is a major restraining factor for the market growth.

The global iris scissors market has been segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into straight iris scissors, curved iris scissors, angled iris scissors, and others. The others segment includes ribbon style iris scissors and pointed iris scissors. The curved iris scissors segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as these scissors are high in demand which is attributed to better performance result and ease in usage pattern. Manufacturers of iris scissors follow predefined industrial norms and prescribed guidelines, which make these scissors reliable, durable in nature, and cost effective. The straight iris scissors segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate owing to its efficiency and optimum performance.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into ophthalmology, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and dermatology. The ophthalmology segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to widespread use of iris scissors in ophthalmic surgeries. Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Increase in the number of surgical procedures conducted in hospital settings is estimated to propel the market growth of the hospital segment.

Geographically, the global iris scissors market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the global market owing to factors such as rising number of procedures of ophthalmic surgeries, increasing use of iris scissors as multipurpose instruments in numerous surgical environments, growing prevalence of eye-related disorders, high health care expenditure, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ophthalmic surgeries. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for iris scissors due to rising number of eye-related disorders, high prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, and strong distribution channels of key players in emerging markets.

Key players operating in the global iris scissors market include Medline Industries, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Maxipla, DTR Medical Ltd., Accutome Inc., Rumex International Corporation, Omega Surgical Supply Inc., Delcrest Medical Services, Inc., Scala, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and CooperSurgical, Inc.

