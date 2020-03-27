Key Market Suppliers : Global Cellular IoT Market 2019-2022
This global Cellular IoT market report provides data for the estimated year (2017) and forecast year (2022) in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and a market outlook of the global Cellular IoT market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Cellular IoT, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Cellular IoT market.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Cellular IoT for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Global Cellular IoT market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Cellular IoT sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Qualcomm Incorporated
Sierra Wireless
Gemalto NV
Telit Communications PLC
U-Blox Holding AG
Texas Instruments
ZTE Corporation
Sequans Communication
Mistbase Communication System
Mediatek Inc.
Commsolid GmbH
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
2G
3G
4G
LTE-M
NB-LTE-M
NB-IoT
5G
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Agriculture
Envoirnment Monitoring
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
Healthcare
Retail
Smart City
Consumer Electronics
Building Automation
Manufacturing
