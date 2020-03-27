Latest Syphilis Diagnostics Market Report To Talk About Historical Development And Estimated Forecast (2016 – 2024)

Global Syphilis Diagnostics Market: Overview

With syphilis continuing to be a global concern, the market for syphilis diagnostics is likely to expand tremendously in the forthcoming years. The rising count of unprotected sex, together with the augmenting rate of anonymous sex, sex under the influence of various drugs, and sex with multiple partners, are the main factors behind the increasing cases of syphilis across the world. Pregnant women are highly susceptible to syphilis and it can lead to various congenital abnormalities in pregnancy, such as stillbirth and abortions.

This research study attempts to present a comprehensive overview of the global market for syphilis diagnostics on the basis of its historical and current performance. The key driving forces, restraining factors, prominent trends, challenges, opportunities, and the future prospects of this market have also been examined thoroughly in this market report.

Global Syphilis Diagnostics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The worldwide market for syphilis diagnostics is heavily influenced by the rising count of syphilis affected patients. According to the WHO, nearly 36 million cases of syphilis were registered globally in 2013 and more than 11 million new cases are being recorded every year.

The uptake of new technologies and ongoing development of novel assays are also driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost associated with the diagnostic tests and the regulatory constraints may hamper the market from growing steadily in the near future.

Diagnostic imaging, monoclonal antibodies, molecular diagnostics, gel micro-droplets, immunoassays, flow cytometry, differential light scattering, liposomes, and chromatography have emerged as the most-preferred syphilis diagnostic technologies across the world. Currently, these diagnostic techniques are finding a widespread application in public health labs, commercial/private labs, blood banks, physician offices, and hospitals and this trend is likely to remain so in the years to come.

Global Syphilis Diagnostics Market: Geographical Analysis

The global market for syphilis diagnostics is spread Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Boosted by the increasing incidence of unprotected sex, North America and Europe have been reporting a high prevalence of syphilis, which in turn, is leading to a remarkable increase in the demand for syphilis diagnostics in these regions. Both the regions are likely to remain at the forefront of the worldwide market for syphilis over the period of forecast.

Apart from this, due to the increasing prevalence of syphilis in China, India, and other South East Asian countries, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness an upswing in the uptake of syphilis diagnostic techniques in the near future. The rising awareness regarding STDs and general health is also projected to propel this regional market over the next few years.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the leading companies competing in the global market for syphilis diagnostics are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter and Co., Affymetrix, Cephaid, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Diamedix Corp., BioMerieux, DiaSorin, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Novartis International AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, ThermoFisher Scientific, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., SeraCare LifeSciences, and Quagen.

