Luxury Perfumes Market Insights by Comprehensive Landscape, Current Statistics, Business Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Future Prospects by Global Outlook 2019 to 2023

Perfumes are manufactured through various methods by which fruits, flowers, herbs and spices used in perfumery are transformed into essences, absolutes and resinoids. The oldest method of perfumery includes macerating flowers in fats and oils. Another method involves the treatment of fragile flowers such as jasmine and tuberose referred to as enfleurage. Other method involved in the production of luxury perfumes include extraction by steam distillation which produce essences and can be further distilled into absolutes. Perfume manufacturers further process these materials before blending into what is known as a concentrate followed by a product formula. Improving skillsets in perfume making and technological advancements in luxury perfume industry lead to wide range of product offerings, thereby fueling the demand and popularity of luxury perfumes across the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Global Luxury Perfumes Market during the forecast period due to increasing per capita disposable income and changing lifestyle trends. Liberalization on foreign trade leading to the penetration of major players in the Indian market has been a key driver fueling the regional market growth. Furthermore, consumer preference towards status symbol, brand loyalty, and personality enhancement are expected to further propel the demand for luxury perfumes in the coming years.