Medication Adherence Market – Global Industry Dynamics, Technological Development and Opportunities 2016-2021

The global market for medication adherence reached $1.7 billion in 2016 and should reach nearly $4.0 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2016 through 2021.

Report Includes

An overview of the global medication adherence market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

Evaluations of clinical needs, competitive landscape, unmet needs, regulatory structure, and future outlook

An examination of the product types and the disease applications for medication adherence, along with chronic disorders

Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers and restraints

Profiles of major players in the industry

Report Scope

Medication adherence include hardware-based systems (e.g., smart pill bottle, smart cap, automated pill dispenser, electronic trays, smart medical watches, smart medical alarms, wearable sensors, and other packaging systems) and software based internet applications (e.g., cloud-based databases, health programs, patient web portals, mobile medication management applications, etc.) to improve medication adherence associated with various chronic diseases. This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to provide a thorough evaluation of the global market for medication adherence.

The format of this study includes the following:

Detailed description of medication adherence systems and technologies including software applications (apps).

Demographics and cost burden of targeted chronic diseases.

Market characterization, unmet need, market size, and segmentation.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2021.

Competition and market shares.

Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status

Strategic landscape (Merger and acquisitions).

Regulatory structure.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Observations and conclusions on the future of medication adherence systems and technologies.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

