Metal Additive Manufacturing Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade, 2019-2025

Metal 3D printer, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology.

Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. Metal 3D printer works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EOS GmbH

GE Additive

SLM Solutions

3D Systems

Trumpf

Renishaw

DMG Mori

Sisma

Xact Metal

BeAM Machines

Wuhan Huake 3D

Farsoon Technologies

Bright Laser Technologies

Metal Additive Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Type

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Metal Additive Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Metal Additive Manufacturing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Metal Additive Manufacturing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

