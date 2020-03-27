Molecular Breeding Market Industry Analysis by Size Share, Growth, Trends 2026

Molecular breeding is the process of genetically improvement of plants and animals. Molecular biology techniques are applied to breeding at molecular level. The makers of genes are changed by mix and match of DNA makers in the molecular breeding technique. The increase in the investments by private and government in the field of agrigenomic research and the growing acceptance of molecular breeding of livestock have propelled the molecular breeding markets globally. It is further encouraged by technological advancement in terms of genomic selection and reduction in the costs of genomic solutions. The scope of market expansion is expected because of the rise in the high value-industrial crop and adoption of molecular breeding among the farmers. Market entry barriers like high initial investment and lack of skilled labor with special reference to developing countries may turned out to be restrains to the global molecular breeding market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Molecular Breeding Market: Segmentation

The global molecular breeding market can be segmented based on application, marker, process, and region. In terms of application, market can be segmented on the plant and livestock. Plant molecular breeding can be further segmented in to oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, vegetables and other crops like fruits, greenhouse and nursery plants. Livestock molecular breeding market is segmented on the basis of cattle, poultry and others like equine, aquaculture, swine and other avian livestock. Plant molecular breeding market is anticipated to grow exponentially to bridge the gap between demand-supply gap as demand for crops in various industry and concern about food security is increasing where livestock molecular breeding is at early stage of product life cycle.

Molecular breeding market can be further segmented on the basis of Marker such as Simple sequence repeats (SSR), Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and others like Sequence tagged site, Expressed sequence tags (EST) and Random amplified polymorphic DNA (RAPD). SNP is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period. As a single nucleotide base, simplest form of molecular markers is provided by SNP. SNP provides higher number of loci and high accuracy compared to SSRs.

Based on molecular breeding process market can be segmented as Marker-assisted selection (livMAS), QTL mapping, marker-assisted backcrossing(MABC) genomic selection and others like position gene cling marker-assisted recurrent selection and genetic fingerprinting. Being the recent development in the molecular breeding market, and increasing awareness and acceptance for Genomic selection, Genomic selection process is estimated to be the fastest growing during the forecasted period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Molecular Breeding Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in molecular breeding market include Illumina, Eurofins, LGC Limited, SGS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intertek Group, DanBred, LemnaTec, Slipstream Automation, Charles River, and FruitBreedomics, among others. The molecular breeding market is fragmented