Mooring Ropes Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2019 – 2027

Mooring ropes also popularly known as mooring lines are used for holding a permanent structure or a vessel in water. Mooring lines or ropes are the best substitutes of temporary anchors as they have considerably more holding power, are more convenient, and cause less damage to the marine environment. Mooring ropes are used for holding small or big water vessels such as cruise ships, yachts, jet skis, and submarines as well as holding large floating decks.

The mooring ropes market is highly fragmented with the presence of some key players specialized in manufacturing mooring ropes for core industries such as fishing, oil & gas, and shipping. Many small and medium sized players are also present in the market. They supply mooring ropes to diverse industries. Technological developments in mooring lines are ideally seen in North American and European manufacturers due to bigger market potential in these regions.

WireCo WorldGroup (Lankhorst Ropes)

WireCo WorldGroup is specialized in manufacturing wire and synthetic ropes for fishing, maritime, oil & gas, mining industry, and other industries. The company has strong presence worldwide with manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Its popular brand providing mooring lines includes Lankhorst Ropes and CASAR.

Cortland Limited

Cortland Limited is a European company specialized in designing and manufacturing advance ropes, cables, slings, and strength members. The company has more than 40 years of experience in providing custom built solutions to industries such as oil & gas, wind energy, marine, defense, and aerospace. The company is a part of Actuant Corporation, a diversified industrial service provider having presence in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A.

Established in the year 1936, Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A. is a Greece company specialized in manufacturing mooring ropes, rope protectors, mooring trails, wire ropes, and anchor & chains etc. The company has strong presence in more than 15 countries spread across five continents. It provides double braided ropes, 3 to 4 strands ropes, 8 strands ropes, and 12 to 24 strands ropes.

Dynamica Ropes

Dynamica Ropes is a Denmark based company specialized in manufacture mooning ropes across a number of industries such as offshore, wind, maritime and fishing etc. Products of this company are custom made and manufactured with strong Dyneema fiber that is 10 times lighter than steel but just as strong.

Marlow Ropes Ltd.

Marlow Ropes Ltd. is a British manufacturer of synthetic fibers and rope assemblies. The company specializes in synthetic fibers such as Zylon, Vectran, Nomex, Technora and Twaron along with key partnerships with Dyneema SK99, SK75, SK38, SK78,DM20 and XBO. Established in the year 1957, the company exports its products to more than 100 countries worldwide.

Van Beelen Industrie en Handel B.V.

Van Beelen Industrie en Handel B.V. is a Netherlands based company specialized in designing and manufacturing quality ropes and netting products. The company has two production locations in Netherlands and is into commercial fishing, maritime, offshore, leisure, and defense industry.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these key players, other players associated with the manufacturing of mooring ropes include Southern Ropes, Folch Ropes, SA, Teufelberger, and LIROS GmbH.

Mooring Ropes Market – Dynamics

Mooring Ropes Market to Expand with Rising Demand for Marine Renewable Energy

The mooring ropes market is anticipated to see healthy growth during the forecast period due to exponential demand for marine renewable energy worldwide. Oceans and seas have tremendous potential for energy generation. The world’s tides, ocean waves, and river currents contain kinetic energy that can be used to drive turbines and generate electricity. Demand for mooring ropes from the marine renewable energy industry is anticipated to increase due to extensive applications of mooring ropes in oceans and seas.

Increasing maritime activities anticipated to boost demand for mooring ropes

Growth in the fishing industry owing to the rising demand for fish consumption is one of the key growth drivers of the mooring ropes market. The fishing industry is growing exponentially due to rising demand for specialty fish such as premium and rear fish. This in turn is anticipated to enhance the demand for mooring ropes. Additionally, inland waterways for transportation of goods across the globe are becoming a viable substitute to road and rail networks. This is also anticipated to augment the growth of the mooring ropes market.

Fluctuation in raw material prices of mooring ropes restraints the growth of the market

Fluctuations in raw material prices of mooring ropes is one of the key restraining factors for the growth of the mooring ropes market. Mooring ropes are made from various synthetic fibers such as nylon, polyester, and polypropylene. Price of any type of fiber adversely impacts the pricing of mooring lines. Additionally, lack of penetration of mooring lines in potential end-use industries also restraints the growth of the mooring ropes market.

