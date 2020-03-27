Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Research Explores The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2025

Nasal drug delivery technology is the administration of drug through the nasal route. Nasal route of administration provides direct access to the systemic circulation. The nasal cavity is an easily accessible route which is generally well tolerated. Drugs administered through the nasal route are available in different dosage forms, such as liquid drops, liquid spray, Aerosol, suspension spray, gel etc.

Nasal drug delivery offers several advantages, such as a large surface area for drug absorption, convenience, and good patient compliance, rapid attainment of therapeutic drug levels in the blood, and potential of direct drug delivery to the brain along the olfactory nerves etc. In nasal drug delivery, drugs are given in multi dose as well as single dose. Intranasal medication administration offers a needleless solution to drug delivery. Many drugs have been shown to achieve better systemic bioavailability through the nasal route than by oral administration. Different formulations are delivered through the nasal route, such as drugs, viscosifying agents, solubilizes, surfactants, bioadhesive polymers, preservatives etc.

Factors such as growing preference for nasal drug delivery, technological advancement, growing adoption for self-administration, and growing incidence of chronic diseases are likely to drive the global nasal drug delivery technology market. New product innovation, large pipeline products, and merger & acquisition activities are other factors which will accelerate the nasal drug delivery technology market globally. On the other hand, complications related to nasal drug delivery, such as risk of local side effects and low bioavailability are factors which may hinder the growth of the nasal drug delivery technology market.

The nasal drug delivery technology market has been segmented by product type, application, end users, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is classified into liquid devices and powder devices. Liquid devices is further classified into vapor inhaler, mechanical spray pumps, gas driven spray systems, and electrically powered nebulizer and droppers. Powder devices are further classified into mechanical powder spray and breath actuated inhalers. In terms of application, the market is classified into nasal vaccination, diagnostic drug delivery, delivery of drugs to brain through nasal cavity, and delivery of peptide and non-peptide drugs. In terms of end users, the market is classified into hospital, specialty clinics, vaccination centers, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, the nasal drug delivery technology market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the nasal drug delivery technology market due to advanced technology, new product innovation, growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and increasing adoption of early treatment procedures. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of death in the United States. According to American Lung Association more than 11 million people have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Europe is the second largest market for nasal drug delivery technology due to increasing research & development activities and growing consumption of tobacco. According to World Health Organization Europe has the highest prevalence of tobacco smoking among adults (28%) and some of the highest prevalence of tobacco use by adolescents. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a higher rate due to increasing investment in research & development activities, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness among people.

Major players operating in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, OptiNose US Inc., Bespak Europe Ltd, Kurve Technology, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd., AptarGroup, Inc., Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Janssen Global Services, LLC.

