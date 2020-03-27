Non-invasive Ventilators Market to Reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global non-invasive ventilators market. In terms of revenue, the global non-invasive ventilators market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the non-invasive ventilators market report.

Administration of ventilator support without the use of an artificial invasive airway (i.e. tracheostomy tube or endotracheal tube) is referred to as non-invasive ventilation. The usage of non-invasive ventilation has increased significantly in the last two decades. Non-invasive ventilation is widely accepted for the management of both, chronic and acute respiratory failure in critical care units and home care settings. The advantages offered by non-invasive ventilators over invasive ventilation include the prevention of artificial airway complications, lower infection rate, reduced need of sedative medications, and lower cost.

In the non-invasive ventilators market report, TMR proposes that, leading players in the non-invasive ventilators market are focusing on the development of new products and accessories with multiple modes and features, which are expected to be more efficient in use, and deliver a new level of comfort and freedom of movement to patients. Technological advances such as innovation in the field of positive airway pressure (PAP) systems, portability, and improvement in battery life of transport and portable ventilators are other factors propelling the non-invasive ventilators market. Rise in medical emergencies and the need to manage the most critical, non-invasively ventilated patients from the initial point of emergency to the hospital or other healthcare settings and patient treatment flexibility fuel the global non-invasive ventilators market.

In terms of end use, the critical care segment dominated the non-invasive ventilators market, and accounted for a prominent share in 2018.Technological innovation and user-friendly approach are the two major factors that drive the demand for critical care non-invasive ventilators, particularly in the developed markets of North America and Europe. However, ease of use, versatility, and extended battery life are key benefits offered by portable non-invasive ventilators that are projected to boost the homecare settings segment during the forecast period.

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Prominent Regions

North America accounted for a leading share of the global non-invasive ventilators market in terms of revenue in 2018, followed by Europe. Supportive reimbursement policies for respiratory care, high adoption of technology, and a rise in the demand for advanced ventilators for home care use contribute to the leading share of the region in the global non-invasive ventilators market. Furthermore, the surge in the number of tobacco smokers and soaring air pollution are likely to boost the incidences of respiratory diseases, thereby propelling the non-invasive ventilators market in the region.

The non-invasive ventilators market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, due to an increase in the penetration of players operating in the medical device industry in emerging markets such as China and India. Moreover, high unmet medical needs and the rise in patient awareness in the region are expected to propel the non-invasive ventilators market in the region. Increase in awareness about respiratory diseases, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare spending, and surge in initiatives undertaken by key players to capture more market share are likely to boost the non-invasive ventilators market in Asia Pacific.

