Oleth Market to Witness Astonishing Growth and Developments 2017- 2025

The Oleth family is polyethylene glycol ethers of oleyl alcohol in which the numbers in the name indicates the average number of ethylene oxide units. They are synthetically produced by the ethoxylation of oleyl alcohol in which the number of moles of ethylene oxide corresponds chain length required for polyethylene glycol. Oleth majorly finds their application in the cosmetics and personal care for the formulation of hair care, makeup, and skin care products as an emulsifying agent, cleansing agent and solubilizing agent. Oleths are used in shampoos for cleansing as they aid in the mixing of water with oil and dirt so that they can be rinsed. Furthermore, oleth are also used in the formation of an emulsion of cosmetic and personal care products as they reduce the surface tension of the formulation which aids in increasing the solubility of the ingredients dissolved in the solution. Increasing disposable income of middle-class groups of emerging and developing economies has resulted in an increased per capita spending on cosmetics and personal care products which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global Oleth market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products has resulted in an increased visibility of skin and hair care products in the retail channels especially in the markets of developing and underdeveloped economies which have boosted the growth of the decorative cosmetic ingredient market.

Oleth Market Segmentation

The global oleth market can be segmented on the basis type, application, End-use, and region. On the basis of type, oleth market is segmented into Oleth-3, Oleth-5, Oleth-10, Oleth-20, and others. On the basis of application, oleth market is segmented into cleansing agent, emulsifying agent, solubilizing agent and others. On the basis of end-use, oleth market is segmented into skin care, hair care, and others.

Oleth Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the oleth market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market owing to high consumption of cosmetics, which is then closely followed by Europe and then North America. Europe is expected hold substantial market share over the forecast period owing high penetration of cosmetics and personal care products and region being the fashion hub of the world. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products in luxury, mass market, and professional sectors

Oleth Market: Dynamics

The global cosmetic and personal care industry have transformed over the past couple of decades, with continuous innovation in product quality and rapid expansion of product portfolio. The need for cosmetics has been around for centuries, and with the introduction of synthetic formulations, it has experienced unprecedented growth which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global oleth market over the forecast period. Attributed to the improving standard of living of middle-income group globally is expected to boost the growth global oleth market in the near future. Aided by the growing concerns regarding skin protection and the increase in emphasis over self-grooming especially in younger demographics, the global oleth market is expected to expand over the forecast period. These factors combined with the changing lifestyle of people in various developing countries, continuous innovation of personal care and cosmetic products and new formulations are expected to act as drivers for the global oleth market. However, oleth is a skin irritant and can also carry the risk of the presence of carcinogenic toxin 1,4-dioxane which is a by-product of ethoxylation, hence restraining the growth of oleth market over the forecast period.

Oleth Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Oleth market includes The Lubrizol Corporation, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc., Croda International Plc, Elé Corporation, BASF Corporation, Clariant AG, Jeen International Corporation, Comercial Química Massó, S.A. and other regional players.

