Oral Care Chemicals Market New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2025

Personal care is necessary for sound health of one’s body. Body care includes hair care, oral care, and skin care. Oral care is important in maintaining oral hygiene. Taking good care of teeth, gums, and mouth can help prevent bad breath, gum diseases, dental decay, and other problems. Oral care products contain different chemicals for different applications. These chemicals are either synthetic or bio-based.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The oral care chemicals market can be segmented based on chemical ingredient, product, end-use application, and region. Based on chemical ingredient, the oral care chemicals market can be divided into active materials, additives, surfactants, preservatives, rheology modifiers, flavor and fragrance materials, and others. The others sub segment includes bio-based materials. The surfactants segment can be sub-segmented into lauryl alcohol sulfate, betaine, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium cocyl glutamate, and others. Based on product, the oral care chemicals market can be segregated into mouthwash and rinse, toothpaste, and denture cleaning and care. The toothpaste segment can be sub-segmented into paste, powder, and gel. In terms of end-use application, the market can be split into teeth bleaching agents, binders, stain removers, mouth moisturizers, custom encapsulates, and others. Based on region, the oral care chemicals market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Rise in awareness about good health and oral hygiene is projected to boost the oral care chemicals market during the forecast period. Growth in dental issues is also expected to propel the oral care chemicals market across the globe. Demand for oral products is increasing among children and the elderly. This, in turn, is driving the demand for oral care chemicals. Sugary food products such as candies and chocolates may create dental issues. Rise in demand for sugary food items is anticipated to augment the oral care chemicals market during the forecast period. Demand for oral care chemicals is estimated to increase in countries constituting major proportion of old age population in the near future. The toothpaste product segment is estimated to dominate the oral care chemicals market during the forecast period. The mouthwash and rinse segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Stain removers, whitening agents, and teeth bleaching agents are expected to account for prominent share of the market in the near future. Demand for natural or bio-based products is estimated to rise owing to its biocompatibility.

North America is projected to account for major share of the oral care chemicals market during the forecast period. Demand for oral care chemicals is likely to rise in Europe due to the large old age population in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold prominent share of the market owing to the increase in population and rise in health concerns. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities for innovative formulations. Key players are engaged in developing attractive new products.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Major players in the global oral care chemicals market include Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., BASF SE, Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L., Ashland, Dow Chemical Company, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.