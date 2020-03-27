Orthopedic Prosthetics Market – Global Industry to Lead in Terms of Market Share Through 2025
This report studies the global market size of Orthopedic Prosthetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Orthopedic Prosthetics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Orthopedic prosthetics refer to the field concerned with the identification, designing, production, and fitting custom-made artificial limbs in patient with a missing part of limb lost through disease, trauma, or a congenital condition. These custom-made orthopedic prosthetics require a combination of low weight and very high strength.
The global Orthopedic Prosthetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ottobock
Johnson & Johnson
Arthrex
Touch Bionics
Endolite
Ohio Willow Wood
MatOrtho
Stryker
Ossur
Corin
Hanger
Zimmer
Fillauer
Medtronic
AAP Implantate
Market size by Product
Upper Prosthesis
Lower Prosthesis
Market size by End User
Disabled Children
Disabled Adult
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
