Orthopedic Prosthetics Market – Global Industry to Lead in Terms of Market Share Through 2025

This report studies the global market size of Orthopedic Prosthetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Orthopedic Prosthetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Orthopedic prosthetics refer to the field concerned with the identification, designing, production, and fitting custom-made artificial limbs in patient with a missing part of limb lost through disease, trauma, or a congenital condition. These custom-made orthopedic prosthetics require a combination of low weight and very high strength.

The global Orthopedic Prosthetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ottobock

Johnson & Johnson

Arthrex

Touch Bionics

Endolite

Ohio Willow Wood

MatOrtho

Stryker

Ossur

Corin

Hanger

Zimmer

Fillauer

Medtronic

AAP Implantate

Market size by Product

Upper Prosthesis

Lower Prosthesis

Market size by End User

Disabled Children

Disabled Adult

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

