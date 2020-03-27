ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market 2019 Emerging Trends And Strong Application Scope By 2025”.

As a branch of logistics industry, pharmaceutical cold chain is a systematic project from producer to user for the purpose of disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment, including a series of links such as production, transportation, storage and use.

In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

Biotec Services

UPS

Nichirei Logistics Group

Air Canada Cargo

Helapet

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

Cold Chain Technologies

Continental Air Cargo

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

SCG Logistics

JWD Group

Swire Group

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

LifeConEx

Marken

Nordic Cold Storage

Panalpina World Transport

Sofrigam

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Blood Goods

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

