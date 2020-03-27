Protein Supplements Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide: Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2022 ll GNC Holdings Inc., Amway Corp.

Overview of Protein Supplements Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

In the recent times, the global market for protein supplements has witnessed a steady rise in its valuation. The increasing concerns of consumers over healthcare and the mushrooming of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums across the world are the main factors behind the significant growth of this market. Over the coming years, the market is likely to gain significantly from the increasing competition within the market that will impel player to introduce new and innovative products.

The rising health consciousness among consumers across the world is having a tremendous influence over the global market for protein supplements. Currently, the impact of the augmenting awareness level among them regarding the benefits of protein is substantially high on this market and is anticipated to continue driving the growth of this market over the next few years. The opportunity in the worldwide market for protein supplement is anticipated to attain a value of 2.20 bn by the end of 2017. Researchers expect the market to further rise at a CAGR 5.30% between 2017 and 2022, reaching 2.84 bn by 2022.

Global Protein Supplements Market: Scope of the Study

The analysis of the key trends and the market opportunity map presented in this study discusses several imminent trends in the end-use industries that may fuel he demand for protein supplements in the coming years. Other than this, the scope of the report also focuses on the future penetration of various protein supplements related products. The market attractiveness analysis and the opportunity map provided here offers deep insights into various market dynamics and the competition between the leading players, along with providing the most profitable segments within the global protein supplements market.

The research report also presents the breakdown and the assessment of various factors, such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the growth of the global market for protein supplements. These factors determine the prominent trends and their effect on the overall market growth. Overall, after taking into consideration the different factors which affects the global protein supplements market along with providing a holistic analysis of the global protein supplements market, and also provides an estimation of growth for the forecast period during 2017 to 2022.

Global Protein Supplements Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the type, the global protein supplements market has been classified into casein protein supplements, whey protein supplements, egg protein supplements, MPC protein supplements, soy protein supplements, and various other types of protein supplements in this market study.

Various end users, segmented under the scope of this research report includes powder supplements, bars, ready to drink supplements, and various others. Each of these segments have been provided with the market size and the forecast for the period 2017–2022, further emphasizing on the prominent trends, which act as influencing factors for each of the application segments. The analysis of this market on the basis of the region offers an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the regional markets for protein supplements. As per the study, the market has been geographically divided into North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Various performance of the protein supplement market in various countries under each of the regions has also been evaluated in this research report.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in the global protein supplements market across the world are Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Amway Corp., Vitaco Health Ltd., ABH Pharma Inc., Atlantic Multipower UK Ltd., Herbalife International Of America Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Shaklee Corp., USANA Health Sciences Inc., and Vitacost.com Inc.

