Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Scraped surface heat exchangers (SSHE) are used for heat transfer, crystallization and for continuous processes commonly in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. These heat exchangers are preferably appropriate for products that are sticky, viscous, needs some degree of crystallization or contain particulate matter such as pump able food products. The basic use of the SSHEs is to thermally heat or cool viscous fluids that possess large solid particles with high viscosity. These heat exchangers performs an important role in removing the fouling layers from the product and increase the turbulence.

A wide variety of the heat exchangers are available in the market. Recently the trending and the most commonly used amongst these are the rotatory and tubular heat exchangers. These scraped surface heat exchangers are proving themselves to be very beneficial for the industries by lowering the cost of production and increasing the productivity. By using them, better and uniform products are being manufactured. As well as they are competent enough and give fast products as compared to other heat exchangers. These SSHEs can perform various tasks such as cooking freezing, crystallizing, cooling, polymerizing, gelling, mixing, aseptic processing and many others.

Some of the factors that are helping to drive the global scraped surface heat exchangers market is growing food and beverage industry and the changing preferences & eating habits of the people. Due to introduction of these scraped surface heat exchangers, the labor cost is reduced because now the manufacturing work is totally reliant on machines. It can also be seen that with the arrival of dynamic scraped surface heat exchangers, the scraped surface heat exchangers market is trending with shell and tube.

These SSHE with shell and tube consist of hydraulic cylinder and a separating chambers that helps scrapers to move by hydraulic action, which generates turbulence in the field to increase heat transfer coefficient. However, restraining factor for the scraped surface heat exchangers market is the presence of manufacturers that offers low-cost products. As well it may be the problem with SSHE equipment that the residence time in the equipment are quite low, which is desirable for processing heat sensitive liquids. These factors are proving themselves to be hampering the global scraped surface heat exchangers market.

The scraped surface heat exchangers market is segmented into type and applications. On the basis of type the scraped surface heat exchangers market is segmented into reciprocating tubular, rotating tubular and rotating plate. On the basis of application the scraped surface heat exchangers market is segmented into chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, paper & pulp and other.

The region wise study, the global scraped surface heat exchangers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, Africa and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises of China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America, since the labor cost, land and raw material is low in Asia pacific region. U.S. is showing the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the rising number of major players over the years.

The global scraped surface heat exchangers market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in compact camera module market include various manufacturers such as ALFA LAVAL, Haas Food Equipment (The Buhler Group), HRS Heat Exchangers, Kelstream by Kelstream, ProXES (Terlet), SPX Flow, HRS Process Systems Ltd., and Others. It is being observed that the production of high viscous fluid and other products is very easy. The companies are continuously providing the customers with new models of heat exchangers along with different benefits.