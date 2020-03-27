Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

The increasing adoption of integrated circuits (ICs) for various electronic devices is triggering the demand for semiconductor and IC packaging materials. They are used in the final stage of semiconductor device fabrication and are used to guard devices from corrosion and external impact. There are several types of materials used for semiconductor and IC packaging including organic substrates, solder balls, bonding wires, lead frames, die attach materials, encapsulation resins, thermal interface materials, and ceramic packages. Rapid advancements in technology are facilitating greater uptake of these packaging materials.

The research report is an in-depth and professional study that aims to provide a 360-degree view of the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market. It offers insights into the dynamics and trends of the market. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles key players in the market along with their business strategies, latest developments, revenue generation, and contact information. For lucid analysis, the report segments the market on the basis of geography, type, and technology. Each segment is meticulously studied in terms of both revenue and volume. The data pertaining to each segment and the overall market is depicted through graphical representation for a better understanding.

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints

The incessant research and development efforts by key players towards making the electronic packaging materials highly reliable are escalating the growth of the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is augmenting the market. The rising awareness about the usefulness of electronic packaging materials in a myriad of applications is also providing a significant boost to the growth of the market. On the other hand, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are adversely affecting the growth of the market. However, players are anticipated to tap immense potential in emerging economies in order to stimulate their revenue generation.

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region is driven by rapid technological developments and the growing demand for advanced electronic packaging materials from end users. Moreover, the high investments on electronics applications along with low-cost production, low labor cost, and easy availability of raw materials are contributing to the growth of the region. South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China will be major revenue contributors owing to the robust growth of the electronics industry. The Rest of the World region is expected to rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the same period, thanks to the promising conditions for semiconductor industries.

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

Product development is the main approach adopted by players in the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market to consolidate their presence. Mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by players to strengthen their presence in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Kyocera Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Toray Industries Corporation, Henkel Ag & Company, Alent Plc., Mitsui High-Tec Inc., LG Chemical Ltd., Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.