Smart and Networked Speaker Market 2019 Global Newest Industry Data, Future Trends, Key Indicators And Forecast 2025

Rising trend of digitalization has led to increase in number of connected devices in the household. To gain a central control over all connected devices, the manufacturers are coming up with smart and networked speakers to access the objects from central internet availability. With the rapid digitalization and technological advancement such as availability of 3G/4G/, internet of things, and bluetooth it gets easy to use voice command on these devices with the help of inbuilt microphones.

Best Speakers Availability to Promote Speakers and Networked Market

Now, Alexa is not the only speaker that is available in the market. There are many smart speakers available in the market, the consumers can choose the best one according to their preferences. The best and trending voice assistants are Siri, Google Assistant, and Cortana besides Amazon’s Alexa. There several other best choices available and it totally depend on consumer to decide according to best features. The demand for these are expected to be ever growing. The competition among the market players is expected to get tougher in the future and each player with adopt various strategies such as introducing innovative product with latest technological development to gain a massive entry into the global smart and networked speaker market. Hence, it is foreseen that the global smart and networked market may witness wide growth opportunities.

Geographic Distribution

The global smart and networked speaker market is divided into five key regions, Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East. Asia Pacific is expected to surge during the forecast period due to rising demand for digitalization and rapid urbanization.

Smart homes are witnessing a growing adoption globally with multiple device manufacturers making efforts to include connected properties into their devices. Objects such as furniture and locks are also getting connected, as manufactures search for better ways to catch up to the trend of digitization. With the increase in number of connected objects per household the need for a centralized control infrastructure has also emerged.

Addressing the need for centralized control system smart and networked speakers connect to the central internet of a household and serve as a control point for multiple connected systems. Smart and networked speaker integrate voice assistants and are primarily driven by voice commands captured by an inbuilt microphone. Smart and Networked speakers feature connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC that enable them to have widespread connectivity to control devices including smart lighting, security systems, smart kitchen appliances and thermostat among others.

Smart and Networked Speaker Market: Drivers & Challenges

Smart and networked speakers are witnessing an upsurge in the demand as they serve as an integral connecting point between the web of interconnected smart devices deployed in a smart home. Smart and networked speakers have also witnessed a wave of new functionalities being added to them by way of integration of multiple technology improvements in the way of new technology integrations. The increase in the number of use cases that can be addressed by smart speakers is thus driving the demand for smart and networked speakers.

Smart and Networked Speaker Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Smart and Networked Speaker, By Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Others

Smart and Networked Speaker Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Contracts/ Acquisitions LG will be debuting its premium range AI enabled smart speaker that will work on Google’s Voice Assistant platform. The company has also developed a range of features in collaboration with Google.

Key Players The major players in Smart and Networked Speaker market include Altec Lansing, LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Devialet, Google LLC, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonos Inc. and Sony Corporation.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart and Networked Speaker Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Smart and Networked Speaker Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Smart and Networked Speaker Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Smart and Networked Speaker Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Smart and Networked Speaker Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



