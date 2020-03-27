SMD Thin Film Resistors Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2025
This report focuses on SMD type Thin-Film Resistors market.
The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.
Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls.
The SMD Thin Film Resistors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SMD Thin Film Resistors.
This report presents the worldwide SMD Thin Film Resistors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vishay
KOA
Susumu
Cyntec
Viking Tech
Panasonic
Yageo
Walsin Technology
Bourns
TE Connectivity
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Ta-I Technology
Uniohm
Ralec Electronics
Ever Ohms
SMD Thin Film Resistors Breakdown Data by Type
by Size
0402 mm
0603 mm
0805 mm
1206 mm
1210 mm
2010 mm
Others
by Tolerance
Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
0.1% Tolerance
1% Tolerance
Others
by Power Rating
125 MW
125-250 MW
250 MW
Others
SMD Thin Film Resistors Breakdown Data by Application
Instrumentation
Medical Equipment
Automotive Electronics
Communication Device
Others
SMD Thin Film Resistors Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
SMD Thin Film Resistors Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
