Specialty Surfactants Market – Cognis, BASF, Akzo-Nobel, Clariant

A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts that the global specialty surfactants market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2011 and 2017. TMR, a market intelligence firm based in the U.S., states that the global specialty surfactants market will reach a market value of US$29.2 billion by 2017 from US$22.6 billion in 2011. The report, titled ‘Specialty Surfactants Market – Global Scenario, Raw Material and Consumption Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast 2011 – 2017’, is available for sale on TMR’s website.

View exclusive Global strategic Business report

According to this research report, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global specialty surfactants market, followed by North America. Ongoing industry trends indicate that the Asia Pacific specialty surfactants market will retain its leading position in the forecasting horizon. High demand for specialty surfactants from Asia Pacific can be attributed to the expanding markets for personal cleaning and household detergents in this region. Much of the demand for specialty surfactants comes from these industries. It is anticipated that by 2017, Asia Pacific will hold a market share of 34%, by revenue, in the global specialty surfactants market. The TMR report segments the global specialty surfactants market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Amphoteric, anionic, and cationic are the different types of specialty surfactants used extensively in various end-use industries. Fluorosurfactants and silicone are the other types of specialty surfactants.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive sample of this report here

On the basis of application, the global specialty surfactants market is segmented into personal care, home care, food processing, industrial and institutional cleaners, agricultural chemicals, oilfield chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, construction, and paints and coatings. Geographically, the report classifies the specialty surfactants market into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. As per this research report the factors that propel the global specialty surfactants market are surging demand for high-value products, increasing demand from the consumer goods industry, and the availability of inexpensive synthetic surfactants. The other factors that drive the global specialty surfactants market are easy availability and ignorance about bio-surfactants. However, stringent environmental regulations, fluctuating prices of and high demand for crude oil, and stiff competition from the vegetable oil surfactants segment will hinder the growth of the global specialty surfactants market during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

High focus on innovation and high quality of products and the rising application of synthetic surfactants in treating neonatal respiratory distress syndrome will create lucrative growth opportunities in the specialty surfactants market in the years to come. The research report concludes that BASF is a leading participant in the global specialty surfactants market and with its recent acquisition of Cognis, BASF has created a sound base to prosper in the global specialty surfactants market in the forthcoming years. Akzo-Nobel and Clariant are the other prominent players in the global specialty surfactants market.