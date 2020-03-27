Strategic Insight into the Global Mushroom Residue Market, till 2027 ll TMR

Overview of Mushroom Residue Market Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Mushrooms are the biological product, originated from agro-industrial wastes. Mushroom has become a part of a healthy diet as it is enriched with essential amino acids, protein, fibers, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Indian wild type mushrooms have antimicrobial activities as well. It has very low-calorie content as well. Due to the presence of bioactive compounds, it has various therapeutics uses including antiviral, antitumor, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties, also helps in maintaining the blood cholesterol level and treatment of autoimmune disorders. Few species of mushrooms are poisonous so, before consuming, consumers must aware of the poisonous and non-poisonous mushrooms.

The mushroom residue is a derived product of mushroom. The mushroom residue has become the global market demand because it is used in several industries including food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmacy, biofuel, and bio-fertilizers industries. The growing trend of health and fitness has a major impact on the mushroom residue market. As we know, obesity is the global problem, 13% of the adult population was obese in the year of 2016 according to the WHO report. So the health supplement manufactured from mushroom residue is the best option to reduce obesity as it has very less calorie content. The mushroom residue is enriched with various vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds due to which its market demand is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years. The products manufactured from mushroom residue are environment-friendly they utilize abiotic components from the environment. Mushroom residue market is anticipated to grow because the market demand for biofuel and biofertilizers is increasing these days.

Increasing Demand for Mushroom product Anticipated to Boost the Mushroom Residue Market.

Due to the increase in the number of mushroom product consumers, the demand for the mushroom residue market is increasing globally. Obesity is a major problem in the entire world. The United States has the highest number of obese population, which includes young, adult and old populations. Due to weight management issues, the demand for the mushroom residue related products is anticipated to increase in North America. Asia is the largest producer of mushroom hence the demand for mushroom residue is higher in this region as well. Due to the increase in organic farming the market for mushroom residue is anticipated to grow in America and the Asia Pacific region.

Global Mushroom Residue: Market Segmentation

Based on nature, the global mushroom residue market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

Based on industry, the global mushroom residue market can be segmented as-

Food

Beverages

Biofuel

Cosmetics

Pharmacy

Bio fertilizers

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Asia (China) is the leading producer of mushrooms in the entire world. So, the manufacturers should establish their companies over there because of the availability of cheaper raw materials. The increasing awareness among people about health and environment is the key factor in escalating the demand for mushroom residue markets in developed and developing economies. China and India have the largest youth population which is 36%, leading to the largest number of consumers, hence providing a strong market opportunity for mushroom residue over the forecast period.

Huge demand for mushroom residue product come from Asia and Europe due to a large number of population in this region. Hence, manufacturers should focus on this region. Also, manufacturers of mushroom residue products should focus on America, and the Asia Pacific as the obese population in these regions is very high as well as the fitness trend in these regions is growing tremendously.

Global Mushroom Residue Market: Key Players

The global mushroom residue market is evolving due to the increase in awareness among consumers about health, fitness, and the environment. As these mushroom residue products are enriched with important vitamins, minerals, and other environmentally friendly components, the customer gets easily attracted to these products. Research and development are still in progress on the mushroom residue to increase the soil fertility, pharmacy applications, and other food-related modifications. Mushroom residues are also used in health-related dietary supplements.

