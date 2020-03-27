Surgical Smoke Evacuation Filter Market Size & Share – Industry Trend And Forecast 2019 – 2027

Surgical Smoke Evacuation Filter Market – Introduction

A large number of traditional surgical procedures are being replaced by minimally invasive techniques. This drives the global surgical smoke evacuation filter market. Smoke aerosols and gases are generated while using lasers or electrosurgical units during a surgery. This smoke can be captured with the help of high-flow vacuum sources such as smoke evacuation system. Surgical smoke evacuation filter is one of the main components of smoke evacuation system which minimizes the health hazards associated with surgical laser plumes. Researchers have detected more than 80 organic compounds in surgical smoke such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide that can cause upper respiratory infection, nausea, and other short-term symptoms. Choosing of right smoke evacuation filter to eliminate surgical smoke contamination depends on the type and amount of surgical smoke creating during a laser or electrosurgical procedure.

Surgical Smoke Evacuation Filter Market – Competitive Landscape

Surgimedics

Surgimedics, a division of CLS, which is acquired in April 2013, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of surgical smoke evacuators and smoke evacuation products. Combined, CLS and Surgimedics, provide a comprehensive assortment of solutions for surgical products and services for a wide array of surgical procedures and specialties.

CONMED Corporation

Incorporated in 1970, CONMED Corporation is based in Utica, NA, U.S. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing of products for medical device industry. Company’s global supply chain management play a vital role which consists of dedicated specialists in strategic sourcing, commodity, management, procurement, and supplier quality engineering to move forward its business.

Stryker

Stryker possesses an experience of over 70 years and occupies a leading position as a supplier of surgical smoke evacuation filters to the hospitals. The company offers a broad array of products – Smoke pre filters, HEPA charcoal filters, high perform filters etc.

I.C. Medical, Inc.

Incorporated in 1989, I.C. Medical, Inc. is located in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a forerunner in innovating and manufacturing the advanced crystal vision surgical smoke evacuation and filtration system. Recently the company has been awarded with new smoke evacuation pencil U.S. patent.

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical smoke evacuation filter market with significant developments include Surgimedics, Stryker, Symmetry Surgical, I.C. Medical, Inc., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG and other prominent players

Surgical Smoke Evacuation Filter Market – Dynamics

Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Sustain the Growth of Surgical Smoke Evacuation Filter

Demand for minimally invasive surgeries are rising in the healthcare industry has been gaining grounds for surgical smoke evacuation filter. Novel approach taken by these devices aid in a comprehensive assessment to control the toxic smoke which is generating during the surgical procedure and form different types of respiratory diseases.

High Price of Filter to Underpin the Growth of Surgical Smoke Evacuation Filter

There has been an evident that the demand for cost-effective solutions to evacuate surgical smoke from the operating room in an effort to keep patients and staff safe is on rise. So, increase in the price of surgical smoke evacuation filter can affect the market.

