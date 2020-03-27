Tactile and Dimensional Printing Market: Global Industry by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022
The global market for tactile printing reached nearly $1.1 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $1.9 billion in 2022 from $1.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% for 2017-2022.
Report Includes
56 data tables and 6 additional tables
An overview of the global market for tactile printing
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Analyses of the market by application, by technology type, by end users, and by region.
Discussion of different tactile printing technologies, along with the advantages and disadvantages of each
Distribution of patent activity relating to tactile printing
Current and upcoming government regulations relating to both security and accessibility for the visually impaired
Profiles of companies involved or potentially involved in tactile printing
Report Scope
This report considers commercial- and industrial-scale tactile printing equipment, as relevant to applications that include printing of packages, labels, currency, security documents and accessibility for the blind and visually impaired, including both braille and tactile graphics. For a detailed list of segments and breakdowns included in the scope of this report, please refer to the bullet lists below, near the end of this chapter. This report reviews and considers relevant and applicable technologies, references regulations to the extent that they drive or interfere with tactile printing market development, summarizes market developments, identifies industry trends and their influence on markets, provides a summary of relevant industry organizations and their function, provides a detailed patent analysis and provides insights and key information to support business- and investment-related strategy decisions. Note that this report does not consider small-scale consumer products such as handheld or manual embossing presses. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
