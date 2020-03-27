TMR’s New Study Reveals Exclusive Insights Into the Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) Market

Inclusion body myositis (IBM) is an age related muscle disorder, which is most common among aged individuals and it may lead to severe disability due to its incurable nature. This muscle disorder is mainly characterized by inflammatory myopathy that slowly progresses and causes weakness of the limbs, least or no reflexes from deep tendons, mixing of neurogenic and myopathic changes in electromyography as well as dysphasia. Many a times, IBM remains under-diagnosed as it occurs mainly in the aged individuals, with several co-morbidities, and hence, often misdiagnosed with polymyositis. People over 50 years of age suffering from polymyositis mostly suffer from inclusion body myositis.

Major structural features of IBM include cytoplasmic vacuolation, inflammatory infiltrate and tubo-filamentous inclusions within the nuclei and cytoplasm of the muscle cells. For proper and effective management of IBM, adoption of appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic procedure is essential. Some routine tests can also be adopted for early detection of IBM, such as, tests for full blood count (FBC), calcium and phosphate, creatine kinase, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and fasting glucose among others. Some of the specific tests include, nerve conduction tests, electromyography, muscle biopsy (for beta-amyloid and ubiquitin) and electron microscopy. However, there is no therapeutic procedure that has been proved effective in curing IBM. Several therapies are in different stages of clinical trials by different manufacturers worldwide.

Some of the major driving factors for the growth of IBM market, include, high prevalence of the disorder, growing geriatric population, rising demand for advance therapeutics for specific and effective treatment of IBM and increasing number of drugs for IBM treatment in the pipeline. IBM is the most prevalent muscle disorder that mainly affects people over 50 years of age, but people may suffer from this disorder between 20 to 80 years of their ages. According to the estimates of patient.co.uk, it was found that a population of 10.7 individuals per million in the U.S. are suffering from this disorder. The disease prevalence was least in the Netherlands in Europe with a population of 4.9 individuals per million. It was also found that people over 50 years of age in the least disease prevalent nations like Netherlands and Sweden have shown a prevalence of 16 individuals per million.

Also, men are more prone to IBM with 4:1 to 3:1 ratio compared to the female population. Thus, high prevalence along with high geriatric population will contribute towards the growth of this market. Rising demand for advanced therapeutics and increasing number of drugs in the pipeline will contribute towards the growth of this market in future.

Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global inclusion body myositis market in future. Some of the key factors responsible for their dominance in this market can be the presence of high geriatric population along with high demand for advanced therapeutics for effective treatment of this disorder in these regions. However, emerging economies, such as, China, India, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia, Mexico and others from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, LATAM and African regions will experience rapid growth in future. Some of the key factors responsible for their growth in this market in future are high economic growth, increasing healthcare awareness, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising affordability of the people in these regions. Some of the key players having their drugs in different phases of clinical trials in this market are Gradalis, Inc., New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., and Novartis AG.

