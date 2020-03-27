TMR’s Recent Publication includes an Extensive Analysis on the Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Diagnostics Market

Cytomegalovirus belongs to the herpesviridae family and is a double-stranded DNA virus. This virus mainly causes asymptomatic infections or sometimes causes mild flu like symptoms; and later remains latent throughout life, which may reactivate. Thus, this virus can remain as a lifelong companion for some individuals and can be a silent killer for the others. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection is characterized by the development of such antibodies, which develop due to the infection of the virus that stays in an individual’s body throughout his life.

CMV diagnostics become very essential for immunocompromised individuals as well as pregnant women. Cytomegaloviruses are one of the leading causes of mental retardation in children and congenital viral infections. A cytomegalovirus can cause asymptomatic infections in immunocompromised individuals and can be transmitted to the fetus during pregnancy from his mother, which may exhibit primary or recurrent infection. Thus, it require an appropriate diagnosis of primary infection in the pregnant woman that can be based on IgG and IgM avidity assays, one of the most sensitive serological assays or other conventional molecular and virological procedures for virus detection in blood.

CMV diagnostic tests comprise of certain molecular tests that can detect whether the individual is infected with the cytomegalovirus ever in his life. These CMV tests can detect the presence of the virus and also help determine if a person is suffering from an active infection or not. Presence of an active infection in an individual is determined via the detection of the virus in saliva, urine, blood, or other connective tissues of the body. The CMV diagnostics market can be classified into four major segments, namely, DNA probes, immunoassays, monoclonal antibodies, and IT and other technologies.

Major driving factors for the growth of the CMV diagnostics market are increasing incidences and prevalence of latent viral infectious diseases, rising demand for advanced molecular diagnostic tests, and increasing awareness among people about these viral infections. The increasing incidences and high prevalence of these CMV infections in various regions of the world are causing an increasing demand for advanced diagnostics from this market, which in turn will contribute towards the growth of this market.

In the U.S. around 60% of its population is carrying the CMV infection, with a prevalence of more than 90% for the people falling under high risk category, such as, HIV infected individuals, prenatal babies of CMV infected mothers. Many companies worldwide are continuously innovating and developing advanced molecular diagnostic tests for CMV infections worldwide, which will further add to the growth of this market in future.

Geographically, North America dominates the cytomegalovirus diagnostics market followed by the European market. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market in the region are well-established healthcare infrastructure in these regions along with the high level of awareness and affordability for the disease diagnosis and treatment of the people of these regions.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in this market in future as the nations of this region exhibit high population, high birth rates, and high prevalence of many infectious diseases as well as increasing awareness and affordability of the people in most nations of the region. Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

