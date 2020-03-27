Transformer Bushings Market Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 With Top Companies ABB, Alstom, Megger Group Limited, GE, and Siemens AG

In transformer, a bushing is an insulated device that allows an electrical conductor to pass safely through a grounded conducting barrier. The term ‘bushing’ has been derived from the word ‘bush.’ Bushings are typically made from porcelain. Besides bushing, other types of insulations are also used in transformers. A typical bushing design contains a conductor, usually made of copper or aluminum, surrounded by insulation, except for the terminal ends. Bushings are primarily used in high voltage transformers. Bushings are costly accessories of a transformer. Transformer bushing provides an effective insulation between line conductor and earth (tank).

Transformer bushing is an indispensable part of electric power transmission equipment. It is an insulated device that facilitates the transfer of current carrying conductor through an earthed conducting obstacle. Transformer bushings are often the prominent cause of transformer failures. In order to avoid failure and loss, manufacturers strive to develop reliable, cost-efficient, and durable transformer bushings. Rise in order intake of gas insulated transformers for gas insulated substations (GIS) is expected to propel the demand for transformer bushings during the forecast period.

Transformer Bushings Market: Trends & Demands

Increase in need for enhancement of electrical power grid reliability, rapid urbanization, and rise in industrialization are the key factors driving the transformer bushings market. Significant urbanization is propelling the demand for power infrastructure. This, in turn, is expected to augment the transformer bushings market during the forecast period. Demand for transformer bushings is anticipated to remain lucrative during the forecast period owing to the enhancement of electrical transmission lines coupled with investments in gas insulated substations (GIS) and gas insulated transformers (GIT) in most countries. More than 20% of transformer failure occurs due to bushing failure. Thus, manufacturers of bushings are striving to develop reliable, cost-efficient, and durable transformer bushings.

Transformer Bushings Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global transformer bushings market include ABB, Alstom, Megger Group Limited, GE, and Siemens AG.