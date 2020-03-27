Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market 2019: Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment, Emerging Trends and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Insights:

Trivalent chromium finishing market is expected to gain huge dividends by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, trivalent chromium plating method is safe for factory workers and can bode well for the market. High demand for trivalent chromium finishing in the automotive sector is projected to widen the scope of the market exponentially. This can be attributed to the heightened production of vehicles by the automotive sector in 2018. Furthermore, the preference for the method for interior and exterior applications is likely to augur well for the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Chem Processing, Inc.

Midland Polishing & Plating Ltd.

Three J’s Industries, Inc.

ASTERION, LLC

CHEMEON Surface Technology, LLC

Atotech

Electro Chemical Finishing

MacDermid, Inc.

Master Finish Company

Ronatec C2C, Inc.

Industry Segmentation Analysis:

The global trivalent chromium finishing market is segmented by technology, material, function, and application.

By type, plating accounted for 83.96% market share in 2017, followed by conversion coatings (12.58%) and passivation (3.46%). The plating segment can touch a value of USD 350 million by 2025. This can be attributed to its use in aerospace and automotive sectors. It is predicted to accumulate close to 99,424.38 tons by the end of the forecast period. Conversion coatings, on the other hand, can generate close to USD 51,372.29 million by 2025.

By application, the automotive segment can exhibit 6.26% CAGR over the forecast period to reach a value of USD 133 million by 2025. Hydraulics and heavy machinery can display a strong 5.40% CAGR to accrue close to USD 91,607.82 million by 2025.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the trivalent chromium finishing market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC accounted for 44.22% market share in 2017, followed by Europe (23.22%), and North America (16.72%).

The APAC region can generate close to USD 188 million by 2025, growing at 6.17% CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its huge consumption by the automotive industry in China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. Moreover, the demand for vehicles and the shift by major automotive producers to the region to cater to consumer demand for decorative finishes can fuel the regional trivalent chromium finishing market.

On the other hand, the Europe trivalent chromium finishing market can reach a valuation of USD 96,060.66 million by 2025. It can accumulate a volume close to 26,609.23 tons by the end of the forecast period. The North America region can touch a value close to USD 67,914.6 million by 2025.

Intended Audience:

Trivalent chromium finishing manufacturers

Trivalent chromium finishing service providers

Traders and distributors of trivalent chromium finishing

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

