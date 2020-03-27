Web Application Firewall Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis, Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry from 2019-2023

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global web application firewall market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period 2017-2023.

According to Market Research Future, the global web application firewall market is segmented into deployment, services, organization size, security models, industry vertical, and region.

The web application firewall is a type of online security firewall that filters bad http data packets between client and web application. The web application firewall detects the threats and attacks by monitoring the HTTP request before they reach the web server, thus, providing a benefit to detect and block the malicious attacks disguised as the websites. Web application firewall detect and prevent cross site scripting (XSS) attacks, SQL injection attacks, buffer overflows, and session hijacking. It proves beneficial to the companies that are providing products or services online. With the rising digitization and online stores, many organizations are moving their business model to online business creating weak points for attackers and hackers to target.

The web application firewall market is projected to witness a significant growth during the forecasted period. The market is majorly driven by the increased usage of internet and web related applications. The web application firewall prevents the organizations from several vulnerabilities as the developing technological advancements is giving rise to the increased threats and attacks. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on appliance, on cloud, and on network. Among these, the cloud based web application firewall is leading the segment because of the solutions and advanced technologies of prevention from malware, phishing, and other cyber-attacks and threats. Also, cloud based deployment is a cost-effective solution for better usability, scalability, and security protection options. The adoption of cloud technology across various organizations and verticals has increased, the cloud based web application firewall offers capabilities such as access control, application programming interface, threat intelligence, and bot detection. Cloud based web application firewall are easy to deploy. The cloud based application firewall lets the companies switch to the cloud services, which is the feature of subscription based services.

Key Players:

The web application firewall market is comprised of some of the prominent key players such as Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), F5 Networks, Inc (U.S.), Imperva Inc (U.S.), Applicure Technologies Ltd (Israel), DBAPP Security Co., Ltd (China), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc (U.S.), NS Focus Information Technology Co Ltd (China) among others.

Segmentation:

On the basis of services, the market is segmented under professional services and managed services. Among these, the market is leading for the professional services. However, the market for managed services is projected to show a significant growth over the forecasted period. The segmentation is also divided under the type of organization size. On this segments, the division is based on large organizations and SME’s. The market for web based application is dominated by the large organizations across various industrial verticals due to increased adoption of the cloud based services in the regions like U.S. and Canada. Therefore, the market is expected to show a huge growth in terms of large organizations.

Regional Analysis:

The market for web application firewall is segmented based on the region: North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world. North America is leading region in terms of security vendors’ concentration. North America is the most advanced region for cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure due to the countries like U.S. and Canada.

