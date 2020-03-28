Acoustic Sealant Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022.

The acoustic sealant is an elastic and durable sealant designed to reduce sound transmission in all types of wall systems. Acoustic sealants have the advanced properties of universal application to control moisture and water. The acoustic rated sealant is generally an acrylic-based material, and hence these are paintable as well. The acrylic material has intumescent qualities for fire protection, i.e., it can be widely used for fire-proofing and sound-proofing internal frames and sealing joints. In recent years, sealants have grown extraordinarily with the global sealants market attracting a significant share.

Research Methodology

The acoustic sealants market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.

The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Acoustic sealants have created a niche market in various applications. Unwanted and annoying noise can be a source of headache, stress, and damage to hearing. Also, it can create inefficiency in workers and chaos in the neighborhood. In automotive and transportation industries, excessive noise is the primary concern and it has both comfort & safety implications. Several types of acoustic sealants are available in the market, which includes a variety of materials such as silicones, rubber, polyurethanes, and epoxy resins.

The extensive use of these sealants in construction and automotive sectors has given a massive boost to the acoustic sealant market in recent years. The rapid growth in economies across the globe and the increasing per capita income among consumers in developing countries are increasing the demand for automobiles. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for acoustic sealants on vehicles. The construction sector is presently leading the market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast years. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are looking forward to take advantage of the benefits of acoustic sealants. Further, the industrial and infrastructural market growth is expected to foster the acoustic sealants market.

North America is the largest acoustic sealants market globally due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in automobile manufacturing and building construction is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the acoustic sealants market. North America is likely to remain as the key region with a significant contribution coming from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the acoustic sealants market are BASF SE, 3M, Dow Corning Corporation, General Electric, and Evonik Industries AG.

Types:

o Acrylic

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

oOthers

End-users:

o Construction

o Automotive

o Electronic Equipment

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World