Advanced Ceramics Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2018-2025.

This research study involves extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases, such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Factiva to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study on the automotive ceramics market. Primary sources that have been considered mainly include several industry experts from the core and related industries, and preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments.

The electronic and electrical industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to a wide-range of electrical properties of advanced ceramics, including insulating, semi-conducting, superconducting, piezoelectric, and magnetic properties. Global advanced ceramics market size was valued at USD 72.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The global advanced ceramics market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better advanced ceramics. Development of new manufacturing processes and applications of advanced ceramics is estimated to propel the advanced ceramics market. However, high cost of these materials vis-à-vis other materials such as metals is expected to hamper the global advanced ceramics market.

Based on class, the advanced ceramics market can be classified into ceramic matrix composites, ceramic coatings, monolithic ceramics, and others which includes advanced coatings and multilayer ceramics. Monolithic ceramics are commonly used class of advanced ceramic materials owing to their excellent thermal resistance. Thus, these ceramics are preferred in applications where high temperatures are involved.

In terms of geography, the advanced ceramics market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the advanced ceramics market, owing to the increase in demand from the electrical & electronics industry in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the advanced ceramics market during the forecast period, led by the increase in demand for these ceramics in the automotive industry in the region.

Key Players :

Some Of The Prominent Key Players Are Kyocera, CeramTec GmbH, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Rauschert GmbH, Materion Corporation, H.C. Starck GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., and Corning Incorporated.