Air Humidifier Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Air humidifier market is growing at a steady pace globally. The market growth is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Air humidifier is air conditioning appliance that increases the level of moisture in a particular area. Air humidifiers devices are often as small as palm of a hand. These devices are fitted onto walls to humidify small rooms. Large humidifiers can also be connected to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in industrial, shopping, commercial, and institutional establishments.

Humidifiers are often used to reduce symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Air humidifiers also make way for a safe and conducive electric environment. It allays static electricity. Static electricity, if left unchecked can damage storage devices used in computers and compact disks. Additionally, humidity is essential for protecting indoor plants during sudden and unexpected weather changes.

Moreover, many European countries have strict laws that govern the indoor humidity levels in public buildings. These laws also extend to various working places such as warehouses wherein manufacturing, filling process, packaging, and other commercial activities take place.

Air Humidifier Market: Key Trends

Changing climatic conditions and increase in ailments such as sinusitis, asthma, and other allergies is expected to drive growth of the air humidifier market. These disorders and concerns of global warming are expected to make consumer more aware and more conscious regarding their surroundings.

Lack of sufficient humidity levels can make breathing more difficult and also cause lung secretions in infants. This often drives the demand for air dehumidifiers during winters. Low humidity can also lead to asthmatic cough.

Whereas humidity conditioning undertaken effectively can provide therapeutic benefits such as increase in moisture in skin. This prevents a common concern among urban dwellers including skin, throat, and nose dryness. It can also prevent dry cough, irritation in vocal cord, and cracked lips.

United States Department of Labor also mandates levels of humidity for working places. Ideal humid conditions can prevent fatigue as well as dry disease among workers. These regulations in their spirit are expected to be implemented in most countries around the world during the forecast period. The adoption is expected to drive the global air humidifier market.

Air Humidifier Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to hold a prominent share of the global air humidifier market. High consumer awareness, growing consciousness regarding dry skin disorders, and cold and low humid climate are expected to drive this market during the forecast period. Additionally, presence of large manufacturers is expected to drive product promotions in this region. Agencies like US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), America Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) are also expected to drive awareness and growth of the air humidifier market in the region.

Air Humidifier Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global air humidifier market include Carel INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Armstrong International, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Condair Group, Coway Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V.