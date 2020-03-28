Cellulose Films Market : New Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report 2027

Cellulose Films Market : Overview

Cellulose films are used in various applications such as packaging, mulch films, containers, adhesives, textile sizing agents, and others. Among these, packaging is the dominant segment of the global cellulose films market.

Cellulose films are employed in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, infrastructure, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and paints. Food & beverages is the dominant segment of the cellulose films market.

Bags & pouches, labels, tapes, release liners, and wrapping films are some of the products derived from cellulose films. Cellulose films are highly utilized for packaging of bags & pouches, typically in food and personal care industries.

Cellulose films are transparent films manufactured from cellulose. Cellulose is an organic compound containing polysaccharides. These films are hydrophilic, and insoluble in water and several organic solvents.

Cellulose is found in cells of plants. It is commonly derived from plants such as sugar beet, hemp, and flax; and woods such as spruce, pine, and bamboo.

Key drivers of Cellulose Films Market

Cellulose films are ‘plastic-like,’ but possess several advantages over plastic films. Based on natural and renewable raw materials, cellulose films are biodegradable and hence are safe for the environment when disposed of, unlike plastic films that are difficult to degrade. Therefore, plastic films lead to pollution.

Plastic films based on resins and petrochemicals are non-recyclable and non-renewable. Cellulose films have low calorific value. This reduces the risk of secondary pollution caused due to combustion gases released on burning cellulose films.

Consumers across the globe are becoming increasingly aware about the plastic products and their impact on the environment. This has prompted the switch toward bio-degradable, natural, and environment-friendly products. Acceptance form end-use consumers is a factor driving the adoption of cellulose films.

Surge in Production of Sustainable Products to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Wood and cotton pulp are the major raw materials used in the manufacture of cellulose films. Rise in production of sustainable products derived from renewable source coupled with low environment impact is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the cellulose films market.

Increase in research activities in terms of usage of cellulose films in niche applications, improvement in biodegradability properties, and rise in awareness about environmental concerns are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the near future.

Stiff Competition from Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) likely to Restrain Market

Bio-polylactic acid (PLA) is derived from chemically treated renewable biomass such as starch and sugar. It has excellent mechanical properties as compared to cellulose films. Rise in production of PLA across the globe is expected to restrain the cellulose films market during the forecast period.

Cellulose films possess poor resistance to moisture. This is likely to restrain its usage in certain applications. However, growth in research activities in the field of nano-composite technology is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Expected to Grow at Significant Pace

In terms of region, the demand for cellulose films can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the major region of the global cellulose films market. Demand for cellulose films is high in the region, due to the growth in manufacturing and packaging industries in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region of the cellulose films market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are estimated to lead the growth of the cellulose films market in the region.

North America and Europe are also projected to be the key consumers of cellulose films. Shift in consumer interest towards bio based packaging products likely to fuel the cellulose films demand in both the regions.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for cellulose films during the forecast period. Most of the growth in Latin America is likely to be concentrated in Brazil and Mexico.

