Clean Technology Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2024

Clean technologies are such type of technologies thatutilizes energy, water and other inputs more efficiently and effectively.They create less toxicity and waste.High deliveryand superior performance can be achieved using clean technology. Also, it improvescustomer profitability, by carrying out cost reduction and increasesrevenue.Such type of technologies are used in large number of industries, comprising water, manufacturing, energy, transportation and advanced materials. Instances of clean technologies are solar and wind energy, industrial process controls, hybrid electric vehicles and water filtration. Owing to the large number of environmental benefits, clean technology is considered to be an inherent part of a sustainable economy.

A large number of factors are behind the emergence of clean technology as an investment category that has attracted mainstream venture capital firmsalong with clean technology funds.In the past decade, demand for clean technologies has grown at a significant rate and has driven the growth of billion dollar markets. Such markets continue to rise at a substantial rate. The clean technology market has been driven by a merger of technological advancements resource constraints,and economic trends that positions clean technologies for sustained growth.

For instance, in the U.S. energy infrastructure has suffered for a long time owing to less investments, costing fluctuations of billions of dollars. Utilities are now looking for advanced technology solutions to upgrade the power grid. Also, in the water sector, more than one-third of the country expect water shortages in the near future, spurring investments in water treatment and recycling technologies.

Key commodity prices have been increasing across the globe. In many cases, price volatility has been witnessed in crude oil and natural gas. Thus, producers and users of such commodities are searching for new technologies that can help in reducing waste, improving resource efficiency thereby managing risks. One of the main reasonsfor deploying wind energy in the US is to hedge the volatility in the price of crude oil and natural gas.

Technological advancements in various industries, such as IT and telecommunications, are finding clean technology applications comprising advanced sensors for testing the quality of water, thereby monitoring the environment.Also, it remotely monitors and controls distributed energy assets.

Clean Technology Market: Competitive Insight

As clean technology market is growing, numerous companies such as Honeywelland GE are increasingly turning to clean technologies to address the requirements of their businesses. Past few years have witnessed the riseof successful entrepreneurs from large number of industries who have been attracted to high growth rates in the clean technology sector. Finally, clean technology is now witnessing the emergence of entrepreneurs and executives who are aggressively working to make clean technology, the need of the hour.Also,they are running a new clean technology company in order to diversify their businesses. With the presence of trusted and proven management teams is a key success factor for venture capitalists and investors.

Concurrent with the advancements and developments, the quality and quantity of agreements in clean technology sector has increased significantly in past few years. In the last few years alone, there have been large numbers of clean technology venture capital investment transactions. A dedicated clean technology venture capital firm, Expansion Capital Partnersthe fund management team has reviewed over thousands deals across the entire clean technology sector. The fund managers are estimating the annual number of deals to increase at a significant rate as market continue to grow.

Some of the key companies in the business of clean technologyare Sapphire Energy Inc., Luxim Corp., Boston-Power Inc., Solyndra Inc., SeaMicro Inc., Tesla Motors Inc.,GreatPoint Energy Inc., Opower Inc., Suniva Inc., andeSolar Inc.