Cosmetic Implants Market Is Estimated To Reach A Market Worth Of Usd 3.2 Billion In 2020

Cosmetic implants are the devices used to place inside or over the body part(s) in order to modify the beauty and physical appearance of an individual. Cosmetic implants are widely used to serve various purposes in cosmetic industry, such as replacement of missing parts, modification of physical appearance and social and psychological satisfaction. Cosmetic implants market report studies the current as well as future scenario of the market globally.

The market overview section of the cosmetic implants market report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, thorough analyses of various events, which occurred in the past ten years and are expected to occur during forecast period, are also provided in the market overview section of the report.

In this section, the major events, which affected the market and are expected to affect the market, are studied. Further, value chain analysis (VCA) for cosmetic implants is also provided, which highlights the major stages of the development of cosmetic implants. The entire section of market overview plays an important role in understanding the market at a global level.

The market overview section of the cosmetic implants market report also provides a highlight of the competitive landscape of the market wherein the market share analysis of the leading players in the cosmetic dental implants market and cosmetic implants market (excluding cosmetic dental implant segment), in terms of percentage share in 2013 has been discussed.

The cosmetic implants market has been segmented on the basis of sources and applications. On the basis of sources, the market is categorized as biological, polymer, metals and ceramic materials, whereas on the basis of applications, it is segmented into breast implants, dental implants, facial implants and other implants (penile, calf and buttock implants). The market for these sources and applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of demand for specific implant products and raw materials in particular application segment.

Rising number of cosmetic and implant surgeries across various regions of the world and increase in awareness about cosmetic implants and their benefits are also discussed in the cosmetic implants market report. The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. The cosmetic implants market report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Geographically, the cosmetic implants market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The detailed percentage share analysis of every source and applications of cosmetic implants has been provided for each geographical region. The cosmetic implants market study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions.

A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and accentuate market shares. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the cosmetic implants market such as 3M Health Care, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART), Inc., Allergan, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Implantech Associates, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sientra, Inc., Spectrum Designs Medical, and Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market players are profiled based on attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits, product portfolio and recent developments.

