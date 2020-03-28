The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Deep Learning Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2028” worldwide.

Deep learning is evolving as one of the most advanced technologies in enterprise computing. Organizations are using deep learning neural networks to obtain valuable insights from vast amounts of data to offer innovative products and improved customer experience and thereby increasing revenue opportunities for the deep learning market. The rising need for enhanced human and system interaction will be driving the growth of global deep learning market during the forecast period. As deep learning systems offer expert assistance, it will assist humans to extend their capabilities. Also, there is a rise in usage of deep learning technology across various industrial verticals such as medical, finance, automotive retail, and others. Another driving factor for this market is the robust R&D for the expansion of better processing hardware for deep learning.

There is increasing demand for deep learning in fraud detection, database systems, and cyber security is driving the growth of data mining applications in deep learning market. Healthcare industries produce a huge volume of data sets related to patient details, diagnosis, etc. Thus, data mining is anticipated to witness highest growth rate in the healthcare sector in the near future.

Deep Learning Market: Market Dynamics

Rising necessity for hardware platforms with high computing power to execute deep learning algorithms is a driving factor of Deep Learning market

Increasing complexity in hardware due to the complex algorithm in deep learning technology can hamper the growth of Deep Learning market.

Growing usage of deep learning in data analytics and database systems growth opportunities for Deep Learning Market.

Global Deep Learning Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Deep learning market segmented by product, application, end-user, and region.

Segmentation by product in Deep Learning market:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by application in Deep Learning market:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Translation

Data Mining

Segmentation by end-user in Deep Learning market:

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defence

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Global Deep Learning Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Deep Learning market includeGoogle Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Vision Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation, etc.

Deep Learning Market: Regional Outlook

North America is prominent and holds the largest share in the deep learning market and is estimated to be in the leading position owing to the widespread adoption of deep learning technology. There is high growth of deep learning market in North America due to the presence of prominent players in the region that offers deep learning services and hardware such as IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Intel Corporation, etc. Latin America and MEA are expected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.

