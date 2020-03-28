Dental Dentures Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis And Forecasts To 2026

Global Dental Dentures Market: Overview

Dentures are detachable fabricated teeth made of resins, acrylic (plastic), or metal. These fit neatly above the gums to substitute missing teeth and exclude potential problems caused by gaps. These are specially made substitutes for missing teeth. Dental dentures help prevent difficulties while eating and talking. Complete dentures also improve the look of the smile. Dentures generally require a structure for support, which is commonly a full or partial plate. The plate is generally made of rigid acrylic resin or flexible polymer so that it can be molded.

Generally, in order to prepare dentures, a dentist takes an imprint of a patient’s gums which is used to create a mold. This mold is then used for the preparation of a wax model to which the teeth are added. The model is tested in the patient’s mouth for confirmation of its color, size, and for the development of a plate that will fit tightly in the mouth.

Acrylic resin is the preferred material for preparation of plates, as it is more compatible with dentures requiring an artificial gum line. Moreover, the material can be tinted, resembling patient’s natural gums. However, metal plates offer advantages such as less risk of breaking, higher strength, and better fit, making these ideal for partial dentures.

Global Dental Dentures Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of teeth loss, increase in disposable income, and surge in the geriatric population are factors contributing to the growth of the global dental dentures market. Furthermore, the cumulative emphasis on provision of quality dental care and growth of dental chains is propelling the use of dentures. However, negligible reimbursement, shortage of experienced dental denture technicians, and inadequate insurance coverage for dental implants restrain the global dental dentures market.

Global Dental Dentures Market: Segmentation

The global dental dentures market can be segmented based on product type, material type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the dental dentures market can be bifurcated into complete or full dentures and partial dentures. A full denture is generally used if all the upper and lower teeth need to be removed or to replace old dentures. However, partial dentures are less expensive than complete or full dentures. Moreover, rise in life expectancy of the geriatric population drives demand for removable partial dentures.

These factors boost the growth of the removable partial dentures segment. Based on material type, the global dental dentures market can be divided into metallic, acrylic, and porcelain. Metallic dentures can be categorized into titanium and alloys of cobalt & chromium. Porcelain wears of the natural teeth, hence, professionals usually recommend it only if a patient requires complete or full dentures. Moreover, porcelain has the same lustrous appearance as regular tooth enamel and can be color-matched with other teeth in the mouth.

Porcelain teeth appear and feel similar to natural teeth, hence it is easier to become accustomed to than other materials. Major disadvantages of porcelain dentures are these can break easily if dropped accidently on hard surfaces and can wear down natural teeth. Key benefits of titanium over cobalt-chromium alloy are that titanium is lighter and bio inactive and therefore most people with metal allergy could tolerate it. In terms of end-user, the global dental dentures market can be classified into hospitals and dental clinics.

Global Dental Dentures Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global dental dentures market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Changing demographics in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to present significant opportunities to dental denture manufacturers. Public and private health care expenditure in these countries is likely to increase. This, in turn, is projected to drive the focus of manufacturers toward these markets.

Global Dental Dentures Market: Companies Mentioned

Major players operating in the global dental dentures market include Patterson Dental Supply, Dentsply International, Holmes Dental Co., Lang Dental Mfg. Co. Inc., Keystone Industries Aspen Dental, Kulzer GmbH, DENTCA, and Coltene.

