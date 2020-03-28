Eubiotics Market: Demands, Insights, Research And Forecast 2015 -2023

Eubiotics are gaining importance in developed countries with an increasing number of countries are limiting the use of antibiotics. Eubiotics helps in improving the immune system and thus plays asignificant role in the immune system. Eubiotics are the natural digestive stimulants, which create healthy balance of microflora in the gastrointestinal tract. For the activation of the immune response against diseases the inclusion of dietary organic acids has a eubiotic effect on the proliferation of indigenous lactic acid bacteria. It refers to feed additives such as prebiotics, probiotics, and organic acids. Eubiotics are good for digestive health and act as a substitute to antibiotics in feed. The eubiotic market is not only growing in the Europe and U.S but also in the developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. In association with the global demand for safe human food and the production of eco-friendly, animal and fishery feed products eubiotics foods supplements have received significant attention in human as well as in animal feed additives.

The eubiotic market is segmented on the basis of type, application, livestock, and geography. Based on type the eubiotic market can be elaborated as Probiotics, Prebiotics,and Organic Acids.

As per World Health Organization, probiotics are the live microorganisms when administered in suitable amount provide a health benefit on the host body by improving the immune system. Prebiotics are the prodrugfor probiotics. However, human body cannot digest the prebiotics but they help to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Bacillus Coagulans in the gut. Common prebiotics are inulin and carbohydrate fibers called oligosaccharides.Organic acids help in reducing the bacterial content and maintain the nutritional value of the feed to ensure good health. Italso helps in improving nutrient digestibility.

Based on application, the market can be sub divided into food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. The livestock segment is divided into poultry and the aqua species.

Geographically the eubiotic market can be segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the world. Europe market is the largest market for eubiotics in which Germany, France, and U.K are the leading countries. Ban on the usage of antibiotics, increased concerns pertaining to safety of human health are strengthens the market opportunities compared to other geographies.America also has a tremendous growth potential in the field of eubiotics and is the fastest-growing region. In addition growing concern on animal health, ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal feed are driving the growth for eubiotics in North America region. Asia-Pacific is another chief an upcoming market for eubiotics. Rapid economic growth, increased awareness, rise in the consumption of meat and dairy products are amplifying the market. This offers tremendous opportunity for eubiotic manufacturers to supply superior-quality of animal feed. However, lack of awareness and cost are act as a retrain for eubiotic market.

Some of the major players, such as the ADDCON, BASF SE, Behn Meyer, Cargill Incorporated, E.I. DuPont, Kemin Industries Inc. and Royal DSM.