Evolving Retail Industry is a Key Factor to Boost the Demand for Metallic Transfer Film

Metallic transfer film is used for creating artistic expressions of products and packaging. The primary objective of using metallic transfer film in packaging is to develop aesthetic packaging formats so as to increase product appeal. Metallic transfer film is developed by depositing aluminum on the surface of the film, which is then transferred onto paper and paperboard with an adhesive for excellent brightness. Metallic transfer film has broad applications in cosmetic and personal care, stationery, apparel, and luxury goods. Metallic transfer films turn leather and fabric into different glossy colors to increase the aesthetic appeal of shoes, handbags, wallets, belts, apparel, and other metalized leather accessories.

New advancements in the production of metallic transfer films are anticipated to increase the supply of metallic transfer film in the market. Key players are shifting to advanced film formulations and metallization processes from traditional metallic transfer film production, which can be helpful to reduce the supply chain and deliver high-quality products with less resources. Increased competitiveness among end users is acting as a significant driver in increasing the demand for premium printing and packaging solutions such as metallic transfer films. With growing environmental concerns to reduce plastic from packaging and provide differentiation to packaging, several brands are using transfer film. The adoption of metallic transfer film by the textile industry is expected to offer market opportunities for the manufacturers of metallic transfer film.

The metallic transfer film market highly depends on the growth of the retail and consumer goods market. Metallic transfer film is used to increase the attractiveness of a product or its packaging, so that it can attract more consumers and lead to increased sales. In the well-settled retail markets of Europe and North America, end users are highly concerned about the aesthetic look of products from high volume production. In the global retail market, the United States is expected to be a prominent country in terms of sales, followed by Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. Asia Pacific is expected to be an evolving retail market, owing to the increased disposable income of individuals and growing urbanization in the region. The evolving retail market is expected to boost the demand for premium packaging such as metallic transfer film so as to attract more consumers.

Global Metallic Transfer Film Market: Segmentation

The global metallic transfer film market is segmented on the basis of thickness, material, and end-user industry.

On the basis of thickness, the global metallic transfer film market is segmented into:

Up to 25 Microns

25 – 50 Microns

50 – 100 Microns

Above 100 Microns

On the basis of material, the global metallic transfer film market is segmented into:

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Paper and Paperboard

On the basis of end-user industry, the global metallic transfer film market is segmented into:

Publication

Electronics & Electricals

Printing

Textiles

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Sports

Consumer Goods

Pet Food

Electricals & Electronics

Others

Global Metallic Transfer Film Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global metallic transfer film market are:

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

DUNMORE Corporation

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Oike & Co. Ltd.

Coveme spa

Hercules Films, LLC

Shenzhen Jinjia Group Co., Ltd.

King Tech Industry, Inc.

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

The Wing Fat Printing Company Limited

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

