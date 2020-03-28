Flexible Abrasive Foil Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Overview

In recent years, corrosion has been a major problem for most end-use industries that deal with metal packaging applications. As a result, packaging manufacturers are looking for corrosion resistant metal packaging products, such as Flexible Abrasive Foils, which provide added advantages. Flexible Abrasive Foils are mostly trichloroacetic acid (TCA) treated polyester films which provide superior abrasive properties as compared to other metalized films. Furthermore, Flexible Abrasive Foils when treated with trichloroacetic acid provide exceptional wettability of more than 65 dynes.

Flexible Abrasive Foils are mainly used for cleaning of tough surfaces, grinding & polishing. Flexible Abrasive Foils also provide excellent bonding with abrasive resins, such as phenolic resins, epoxy resins, furanic resins and water-based ureic resins. Flexible Abrasive Foils are also non – conductive which helps it for usage in electrical & electronic components. Flexible Abrasive Foils are most prominently used to create self-cooling abrasive surfaces with reliable adhesion for rotating and oscillating stationary receivers. Flexible Abrasive Foils also provide better high strength to weight ratio as compared to other metal packaging formats. These foils are most commonly available in the form of sheets, coils, rings, spools, etc. which helps its usage for different components of different sizes and shape.

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Dynamics

The Flexible Abrasive Foil market is anticipated to grow considerably due to increasing demand for abrasive metal packaging solutions across the globe. Since Flexible Abrasive Foils are available in several forms, they can be used in various end-use sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, engineering goods, electrical & electronics, defense, jewelry, furniture, building & construction, etc. Owing to the adhesive layer provided by Flexible Abrasive Foils, they can be used with several backing materials, such as metal, plastic, cloth, fiber and wood. In addition, Flexible Abrasive Foils, when used with substrates, are quite helpful in grinding and polishing. Furthermore, these foils are comparatively economical and more versatile than other metal packaging foils. Additionally, tear resistance and anti-static properties provided by Flexible Abrasive Foils are expected to create growth opportunities for the global Flexible Abrasive Foil market during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for More Information About this Industry such as Growth Rate, Global Opportunities and Industry Players

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Segmentation

The global Flexible Abrasive Foil market is segmented by backing material type, product type, source and end use. The pricing for Flexible Abrasive Foils is estimated based on backing material type segment, in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of tonnes.

On the basis of backing material type, the global Flexible Abrasive Foil market can be segmented into –

Metal Steel Aluminum Copper

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Cloth

Fiber

Wood

On the basis of product type, the global market can be segmented into –

Sheets

Coils

Rings

Spools

Strips

On the basis of source, the global market can be segmented into –

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Furanic Resin

Water Based Ureic Resin

On the basis of end use, the global Flexible Abrasive Foil market can be segmented into –

Automotive

Aerospace

Engineering Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Defense

Jewelry

Furniture

Building & Construction

Request for Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=63372

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market owing to widespread usage of Flexible Abrasive Foils in automotive and engineering goods sectors. India and China are anticipated to witness considerable growth in the Asia Pacific Flexible Abrasive Foil market. However, Europe Flexible Abrasive Foil market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global market are Coveme spa, Ventil Test Equipment BV, Argofile Japan Ltd, 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG, Boride Engineered Abrasives, Inc., Carl Schlenk AG, Zibo Riken MT Coated Abrasives Co Ltd, Kovax Corporation, etc.