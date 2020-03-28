Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer.

2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.

Among those applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which contributed 52.26% share in 2015.

According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.

Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, European capacity was about 7450 MT, holding 33.23% share. Japan is the follower, who had 7100 MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity in 2015.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate was 17219MT in 2015, while Europe consumed about 5172MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is USA, whose consumption volume was 4135 MT in 2015.

Considering its applications and alternatives, the 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market size is not large with some manufacturers engaged in the industry. Demand from downstream industries sets obstacles for the industry. It is estimated that the whole 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market will keep the current softening situations with gradually increasing size.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

NOF Corporation

BASF Group

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Kyoeisha Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

Segment by Application

Paints and coatings

Adhesive and sealants

Fiber treatment agents

Others include lubricants additives, dispersants, etc.

